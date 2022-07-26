Dana Ashton loves animals.
So, she turned that passion into a career.
Ashton opened Hot Dawgs Grooming at 804 N. Beeline Highway in the Swiss Village last October.
Animals are the one constant in her life from childhood until today.
“I’ve always been involved with animals,” Ashton said. “I’ve had a lot of pets. I’ve never not had a dog in my life.
“We had nine animals at one time. I had six dogs, a rabbit, a hedgehog and a pet rat.”
At another time, she also rescued a squirrel and kept it as a pet.
She recently had six dogs, but two passed away.
She’s been grooming dogs since 2011. She worked at PetSmart in Payson for nearly two years before striking out on her own.
“I was grooming out of my house,” she said. “I wanted to learn more, so I went to work for a private shop in the Valley and said, ‘I can do this on my own.’
“I worked out of my house and then my father bought a mobile trailer and I used that from 2014 to 2021. It was great, but I was ready to be in one place and not have to travel anywhere. I wanted to have a shop and to accommodate people.”
And she couldn’t be happier with the new location north of La Sierra.
“It’s been amazing,” she said. “It’s a perfect location. We are very blessed.
Kayla Hall is the other groomer in the shop. She rents a space from Ashton and has been grooming for about seven years. She also previously worked at PetSmart and Pet Co. in the Valley before that.
“Me and Kayla are both extremely busy,” Ashton said. “Right now, we’re booked for about three weeks.”
Repeat clients are key and she and Hall have several of them for a number of reasons — quality work, reasonable prices and treating animals like family.
“Our key thing is making sure every pet is safe and happy and doesn’t get injured,” Dana said.
They do more than just cut dogs’ hair. They also bathe them, cut or grind their nails, clean their ears, brush their teeth and perform anal gland expression.
She said they sometimes discover conditions the pet’s family doesn’t.
“We may spot things like health issues you may not see because you’re not digging in their mouth and butt,” she said.
They welcome all dog breeds, from the small to extra large.
“I had a 150-pounder in the other day,” Ashton said.
And the pooch left with its tail wagging.
“We like our dogs to come in happy and leave happy, and the people too,” she said.
She’s married to Daniel Ashton, who is a captain with the Maricopa Fire Department. She has two sons and three grandchildren.
Her youngest son, Wyatt, is entering his senior year at Payson High School. He’s a football star. Wyatt caught touchdown passes in the final minute of the last two games last year to help the Longhorns pull out back-to-back thrilling victories and make the playoffs.
The family moved to Payson from the Valley in 2010 when Daniel’s work schedule changed to allow it. The department switched to having firefighters work 48 consecutive hours, with the next 92 hours off.
“We always used to come up here and visit and when they changed his schedule to two (days) on four off, we said, OK, this is perfect, let’s do it,” she said.
Ashton was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. She served for 11 years while living in Texas. She moved to Arizona in 1999.
“I moved to Arizona on my own to go to graphic design school in Tempe for two years,” she said. “But I changed my mind about what I wanted to do. I finished it because that was the whole point of moving to Arizona, but I never even used it (the education for that career).
“I’m a people person and very social and graphic design was more for introverted people. And I’ve always loved animals and had a lot of animals. So, I’ve changed my artistic side to animals and cutting their hair and taking care of them.”
Ashton is also involved with kids. She’s the treasurer for Payson Community Kids.
Hot Dawgs Grooming is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They’re closed Sundays. Call 928-363-4043 to schedule an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!