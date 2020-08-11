Gary Brin recently opened The Hot Pastrami and Corned Beef Guy food stand in Pine. He operates under a canopy next to Fancy Finds across from the Pine Community Center Thursdays-Sundays from 10 a.m. until business slows down in the late afternoon or early evening.
Brin’s parents owned The Milk Pail Deli, a grocery store and Jewish deli in the Chicago suburb of Lincolnwood, Ill., for 45 years. Brin worked in the store every winter when he was umpiring professionally. He says he umpired professionally for 22 years and still finds time to umpire.
But he's now focused more on throwing out sandwiches to customers instead of ejecting managers from games.
“I just love making sandwiches,” he said.
The Valley resident opened on the Fourth of July weekend, and business has been good. He’s not surprised because he believes his sandwiches practically sell themselves.
“I get the pastrami and Romanian Polish sausage direct from Chicago,” Brin said. “It’s the real traditional Jewish-style pastrami and polish sausage and not the stuff you find in the grocery store. And the sandwiches are huge.”
He plans to move into a small building in the same location this fall and will start selling meat party platters then.
“It’ll be about 8 (feet) x 10 (feet); the same size as my canopy,” Brin said of the building. “The front side will look like a food truck.”
Brin and his wife, Robin, will celebrate their 47th wedding anniversary next month. They still live in the Valley. Robin works for Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix. They have two children and two grandkids, who also live in the Valley.
He and his wife stay with friends in Pine Thursdays-Saturdays and head back home on Sunday nights. They’re in the market to buy a cabin in Pine.
Brin said Pine just seemed like a great place to set up his business.
“There’s a lot of traffic going up to the White Mountains through Pine and being by Fancy Finds is a great spot because it’s a terrific retail store that is very well known and does a lot of business,” he said.
He’s offering a deal on his special, which is a Pastrami Reuben Sandwich.
“I’ll give anyone who mentions they saw this story in the Roundup $2 off my special,” he said.
