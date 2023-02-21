Brace yourself: They’re teaching really, really useful stuff in school these days.
That became obvious at the last Payson School Board meeting.
Have you ever carefully coiled up a 100-foot extension cord, hung it on the garage wall – only to watch it turn into a tangled mess and a topologist’s nightmare soon as you tried to uncoil it?
Well, obviously, you should have taken the theater tech class at Payson High School.
That’s what we were all thinking as we watched as sophomore Kayden Cluff rolled up a cable that stretched the width of the Payson School District Board room in less time than it takes a snake to slither across a slip and slide.
No sooner had he used a weird little overhand twist to roll the cord into a giant coil he flung it out again. The cord uncoiled like a flying fish passing over a rowboat, like a flag rippling on the Fourth of July, like Ricky Henderson stealing third base.
Now why can’t I do that? Obviously, took the wrong classes.
But that’s the kind of stuff kids learn in the high school’s theater tech class, explained drama teacher Kathy Siler, reporting to the school board on how the Career and Technical Education Stagecraft class fared at the Arizona Thespians Competition.
She brought along some superstars.
That included Cluff, competed in the fast cable coil. This allows stage hands to store cables so they won’t knot up – and deploy them across the stage smoothly in the moments between scenes.
And Evian Hurtado, who competed in the fast rope tie. This nifty skill keeps scenery from falling over or pulley systems from crashing – with lightning fast renditions of bow line, clove hitch and half hitch knots.
And Winnie Paine who won the fast threading sewing machine contest and qualified for Nationals in June. Threading a sewing machine at top speed makes it possible to repair a costume malfunction or blunder quickly enough to get an actor back on stage in time to wow the audience.
The Technical Challenge Team – known affectionately as Assorted Nuts – took first place in the Fast-retrieving cable, coiling and, boxing challenge.
All this normally gets done behind the scenes – behind rather than in front of the spotlight. But the three stagecraft students clearly enjoyed their 15 minutes of fame, with the district mucky mucks looking on, each with a secret rats nest of extension cords in the garage.
Board members asked Cluff to repeat the cable roll several times. He was happy to oblige – going slow enough with the reach-across-backhand move slowly enough for even a PH.D to follow. Didn’t matter. Still looked like a magic trick.
Siler wrapped up the show with a pitch for Little Shop of Horrors at the high school on March 2, 3 and 4 at the high school auditorium.
Never mind the acting.
Study the lights, sets and cables.
Not a kink in sight.
