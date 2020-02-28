In addition to the games in the Special Olympics Arizona Mountain Area Basketball Tournament held Saturday, Feb. 22 in Payson, there was also a skills event.
In this event a blind athlete, a wheelchair athlete and a 10-year-old boy who, after years of effort had just learned to walk, all competed.
The blind athlete was guided to shoot hoops, hit a target and dribble by a helper who tapped a stick and the athlete used that sound to accomplish his skill successfully.
The wheelchair athlete whizzed by us all dribbling and rushing with his wheelchair to keep up with the ball.
The newly accomplished walker athlete learned to dribble as he learned to walk — quite an accomplishment.
