Junior riders competed in an Advanced Riding Horse Camp at Patterson Training in Star Valley on July 23.
The competition comprised of three phases: dressage test, jumping and obstacle challenge. Riders competed by all riding the same dressage test, jumping a course of jumps at a height appropriate to their experience, and negotiating a course of eight obstacles.
Indra Lanners on Skip Raggedy Ann won the overall championship. Ania Heilman on Tumalo claimed the reserve championship.
Lanners on Skip Raggedy Ann finished first in dressage and in the obstacle challenge.
Emily Cueto on Split the Check finished second in Dressage and Heilman on Tumalo finished third.
In obstacle challenge, Heilman on Tumalo placed second and Vivian Heyer on Mermaid finished third.
In jumping, Amber Hennessey on Misty won, Emma Huck on Lucy Stardrift finished second and Kaylee Overman on Lady Cricket finished third.
The next competition on Sunday, Aug. 30 is open to all riders. It will feature junior and adult divisions and riders may compete in one or all three phases.
For more information visit PaysonRidingLessons.com or text/call Judy Mackenzie at 303-358-6118 or email PaysonRidingLessons@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!