My wall calendar droops toward October. Recent celebrations of the fall equinox have ushered in the official beginning of fall. Longer nights mean ever-shorter days.
So is it fall yet?
For many, fall starts when the mountain maples turn flaming red. Here in the Rim Country, groves of yellow quivering aspen announce fall followed by the brilliant maples and then concluding with a yellow burst of the cottonwoods, walnuts and sycamores of the streams and canyons.
So is it fall yet?
My friends constantly ask me the same question. When should we go? When will we turn? Are we missing something?
Well, actually — yes.
Weeks before the traditional “best” colors peak, we trek to the Rim roads and trails to “scout” for indications of fall. At least, that’s what we tell others. The summer monsoon has enriched the Rim, nurturing flowering meadows, a sea of ferns and knee-high grass. That’s a lot to photograph, from the tightest macro to the widest angle.
Mother Nature anticipates summer’s end in subtle ways. Chlorophyll drains from the lush ferns, turning meadows yellow and gold. The nights cool and mushrooms peek out from darker edges of the forest.
I try to go to the Rim at least once a week, savoring the changes. The Rim Country Color Show remains at the mercy of heavy rains, excessive winds and early frost. Signs of the coming show include plants collecting water from a gentle rain, reddish patches of a fine grass and one lone flower and the occasional colored leaf on a burnt log.
My current response to the “want to come when it’s good” folks is, “it is still 10 to 14 days away,” typed with a tone that sounds like I know what I am talking about.
The report when I get home is much different.
What a wonderful day on the Rim! Our laughs and smiles give it away. Finding the first yellow flush of aspen leaves — that’s just extra.
If you follow us around, you’ll see us wonder, wander, stop, flop down and shutter away. Even in the midst of the most dramatic double rainbow show, we turn around and explain at the red light falling on a glistening slab of limestone. While the color groupies await a report on the turn of the leaves, we savor the prelude to the season.
Lucky we are I say.
Is it the perfect day for shooting fall color on the Rim?
Nope.
But just a perfect day on the Rim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!