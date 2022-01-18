“I can’t tell you how many times people come in looking for cream of mushroom soup, eggs, bacon, jerky,” Joe Horvath said.
They’d drop by the Payson General Store to get their favorite breakfast items or ingredients to make a green bean casserole.
And they always left disappointed.
Horvath knew it was time for a change.
Introducing Herb ’N Glass Wellness Outpost. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
The store at the corner of Beeline Highway and Main Street in Payson, and formerly known as Payson General Store, is a great place to find all your hemp-related products.
But not bacon.
Horvath and Omar Essar are the managers of the store, that’s transitioned from a general store to a smoke shop featuring a wide variety of cannabinoids, pipes, bongs and more.
The store has been open for about two years and is just now changing the name. The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting event there on Friday, Jan. 14 to let people know about the name change.
“We’re not a general store,” Horvath said. “That might have been the original idea, but we do more of a CBD (cannabidiol) culture, the cannabis culture, whether it be CBD, CBR (cannabiripsol), or any other cannabinoid in between. We’re here to help with that, education, getting the products, knowing the product.”
And to be clear, along with no eggs, they also don’t sell marijuana.
“Just hemp and hemp derived products,” Horvath said.
“Better quality of life (is what we offer). Whether you’re struggling with insomnia, or anxiety, or maybe a little inflammation and some pain, there’s a plethora of cannabinoids, both hemp and marijuana, that can provide help for you. THC (tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis that produces the high sensation) is just one of the many cannabinoids that you can benefit from if you’re looking for pain relief.
“However, if you’re not looking to get that head high while getting your pain relief, CBD is more that option for you.
Then there are other cannabinoids like CBG (cannabigerol), good for focus, good for daytime, CBN (cannabinol), good for nighttime and rest.”
You just won’t get the THC there.
That may be available soon at Jars in Payson if Gila County approves it selling recreational marijuana.
“The best way I can describe it is, a lot of people do kind of mistake us for a dispensary, but think of this more like a safe spot,” Essar said. “Think of it more like an information center.”
Both Horvath and Essar worked as bud tenders at Untamed Herbs before shifting over to Herb ‘N Glass.
“So, if you need information on marijuana, how to get it, what kind to get, Joe and I are both from the dispensary, so we’re well versed in our strains,” Essar said. “We know which strains do what for you.
“So, while we’re not a dispensary, we’re both bud tenders at heart. That’s how we started out. We’re very knowledgeable in not only the product, but in the culture aspect of it, as well.
“So, we don’t sell pot, but we are engulfed in the culture and we can definitely show you a thing or two about it. You’ll definitely walk out of here learning a different way to consume that THC medicine aspect of it. You can definitely come in here and walk out knowing how to consume it differently.”
And you can pick up a new glass pipe or bong and plenty of other items such as hemp clothing, posters, etc.
They even sell pet-friendly products.
“Anything with a spinal column is affected by cannabinoids and has an endo cannabinoid system,” Horvath said. “So whether you be a dog, cat, monkey, human, we’re all affected by cannabinoids. “However, when it comes to animals and children, it’s like night and day, so you will need to dose a little less, not as potent a dose as for an adult.”
You must be 21 or over to purchase most lifestyle essentials.
He said people may consume or apply the products in a variety of ways.
“You can do an oil under the tongue that will sublingually absorb,” Horvath said. “You can do a capsule or a gummy that’s digested. You can rub it on topically if you want to.
“If you want to inhale, we have vape cartridges, concentrates and the flower. All of this is hemp. We do the hemp and other companies do the THC.”
Yes, they have just about everything but THC.
And bacon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!