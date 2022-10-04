Construction continues on the new Granite Dells Park.
One of the most anticipated features of the park expected to open to the public in the spring of 2023 is a lake/pond featuring water reclaimed from runoff underneath the football/soccer field and the softball field. Arizona Game and Fish Department will stock the water with trout and the pond is expected to be ready for fishing in the fall of 2023.
AZGFD teamed with the Mogollon Sporting Association to plan the man-made habitat designed to benefit the fish once they’re in the water. Staff from both organizations put nine structures into the lake on Sept. 22. MSA funded the habitat project.
“A tremendous thank you to MSA for funding the fish habitat in Granite Dells Pond,” wrote Jarrod McFarlin in an email. McFarlin is the Arizona Game and Fish Department Region 6 field supervisor.
They built and deployed five Georgia Cubes and four Mossback Safe Havens into the water.
MHA President Jennifer Smith was also there to lend a hand. MHA is funding the construction of the park.
McFarlin and Dave Weedman, an AZGFD habitat specialist, coordinated the effort.
The habitats provide security for the smaller fish as they grow in size and a hunting location for larger fish. And, over time, fish will eat the algae and moss that grows on the habitat.
“These structures will enhance the fish environment when the trout stockings begin next year,” said Arizona Game and Fish Commission Chairman James Goughnour of Payson.
“The idea of a fishing lake has been in the planning stages for Granite Dells almost since the inception,” Goughnour said in an interview with the Roundup. “So fast forward a couple of years and we started talking to the Game and Fish Department about possibly stocking that lake, and one of the things that came out of that conversation was that it needed habitat installed. So the Mogollon Sporting Association, in conjunction with fish biologists from the Arizona Game and Fish Department, worked on the types of habitat and how many habitats would be needed to create the environment needed for fish to survive.
“So the Mogollon Sporting Association donated the money and the labor, along with the Game and Fish Department’s expertise and biologists, and that’s how those habitats got installed.”
Goughnour said it’s a great example of different organizations coming together to work on a project.
“What I’m excited about is that these three organizations (AZGFD, Mogollon Sporting Association and the MHA) could collaborate and make the concept come to fruition with a lot of good ideas based on science and biology,” he said.
“That’s the important thing. There’s a lot of science and biology that went into the decision-making process by the Game and Fish Department experts to make that a successful pond that the public is going to be able to use to take fish home from in the future.”
