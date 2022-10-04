Construction continues on the new Granite Dells Park.

One of the most anticipated features of the park expected to open to the public in the spring of 2023 is a lake/pond featuring water reclaimed from runoff underneath the football/soccer field and the softball field. Arizona Game and Fish Department will stock the water with trout and the pond is expected to be ready for fishing in the fall of 2023.

