Members of the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce rang out the year with the joyful tones of the Julia Randall Handbell Choir on Tuesday.

JRE music teacher Beth Christensen and 11 of her third- through fifth-grade students performed five Christmas songs for a large gathering during the chamber’s Christmas Luncheon at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.

