Members of the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce rang out the year with the joyful tones of the Julia Randall Handbell Choir on Tuesday.
JRE music teacher Beth Christensen and 11 of her third- through fifth-grade students performed five Christmas songs for a large gathering during the chamber’s Christmas Luncheon at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.
It was an easy decision asking the choir back for the final chamber luncheon of 2022 after they performed last December for chamber members.
“The JRE Handbell Choir was a big hit last year and we want to do more to support our youth in Rim Country,” said Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Maia Crespin. “The community will see a lot more of the chamber doing what we can to support the future of Rim Country.”
The choir actually performed the five songs twice, once to open the two-hour event and again later after getting to eat.
“Maia asked if we could play for 40 minutes,” said Beth Christensen, the music teacher at JRE who leads the choir. “It takes so long to learn each song that I told her we could play five songs twice.”
They performed “Hallelujah Chorus,” “Joy to the World,” “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “Canon for Christmas” and “Jingle Bells.”
They started practicing for a busy December of performances in August.
“It’s really difficult actually because they’re only responsible for two notes and they’re the only person responsible for those two notes,” Christensen said. “No one else plays their part. So, if they’re not there and they’re not playing their part, it’s like a domino effect. Their part fits in (with all the others).”
It just takes lots of practice.
“We have to start at the very beginning every year, learning how to read the notes and which note goes in the left hand and which note goes in the right hand,” Christensen said. “It’s tricky and they always say, ‘Oh, this is a lot harder than I thought it was.’”
They had a float and performed during Payson’s Electric Light Parade and they were heading from the chamber luncheon to a second performance that day during the JRE Honors Choir Concert. Most of the members of the handbell choir are also members of the honors choir. The JRE concert on Tuesday night also featured Advanced Ukuleles.
The weather made their performance in the Electric Light Parade challenging.
“It was raining,” Christensen said. “Thankfully, one of our students’ families made the float for us and they made it with a top over it, so if there was inclement weather we could still play. So rain or shine, we were just playing along.”
Christensen started the JRE Handbell Choir when she joined the JRE staff for the 2019-20 school year. So, this is the fourth year they’ve been performing and the second for chamber members.
She said the students have really taken to the handbells.
“They love it,” she said. “Once they get in and get the groove, it’s like a team sport. They’re playing with other people and it’s addictive.”
And like any team, it’s the older kids that lead the way for the first-year musicians. Some of them are in their third year with the choir.
“It helps tremendously when we have, I call them veterans,” Christensen said. “The veterans help the newbies, you know, kind of learn the ropes. So, yeah, I always love to have some veterans coming back.”
The fifth graders will move onto Rim Country Middle School next year and this year’s fourth graders will return to lead the way as fifth graders, with the help of this year’s third graders with a year of experience behind them. And a new crop of third-grade musicians will join the choir and start their careers ringing those bells.
