Only 62% of the students at Julia Randall Elementary School are either proficient in English or making progress — while only 49% are proficient or making progress in math.
The rest are stuck with scores below grade level — and didn’t make much progress between August of 2021 and the end of the school year in May of 2022, according to the latest test scores reported to the school board.
However, Principal Shelbi Wilson last week assured the board the 2022 scores actually rose compared to the pandemic depths of 2021 — and changes now in place should boost scores again this year.
“We continue to make strides with our students in the area of reading, which is exciting to see. In math, we’ve got to work a little bit harder,” said Wilson.
The second graders generally had the highest scores, with a decline in the share of students counted as “proficient” dropping in third, fourth and fifth grades, according to the data presented to the school board. The district’s second grades are split between JRE and Payson Elementary School.
To illustrate the pattern — consider the scores of the third graders over the past couple of years. English scores for the third graders peaked in 2017, about 5 percentage points above the statewide average. They’ve been declining since — hitting a low point in 2021 — about 14% behind the statewide average. In 2022, they rebounded. Some 36% score as “proficient” — compared to a statewide average of 41.
The math scores also remained consistently behind the statewide average — although students gained ground from 2021 to 2022. In May, 34% ranked as proficient compared to the statewide average of 39%.
Each grade reported similar patterns — generally matching or beating the state average a few years ago. Most have declined and settled in below the state average.
Wilson said the school has implemented a host of changes intended to boost scores and support students.
The action plan includes:
• Use the AVID program to build student writing and organizational strategies, with help from funding from the MHA Foundation. AVID is a national support program now in 8,000 schools with 2 million students. The program provides teacher training, supplemental lesson plans, videos, research on useful techniques, and other tools to increase student success. (https://www.avid.org/what-avid-is).
• Expanding use of IXL, a computer program that provides a way to give students extra practice, explanations and exercises to help them master key skills — either at home or through in-class sessions.
• Use of professional learning communities to provide peer counseling and training for teachers to improve their skills — and help them understand the testing data.
• Support groups, special classes to improve students’ social and emotional learning.
• More frequent meetings with parents.
• A program called “excelling Longhorns,” which encourages teachers to recognize strong qualities they see in their students, beyond the grades they’re getting.
• Schoolwide assemblies focused on academic growth — as well as providing awards, prizes and recognition for students who excel.
• Additional family events to help parents connect with teachers and administrators.
“Relationships are a key factor,” said Wilson. “When students feel connected to their teachers” they do better — especially if teachers are connected to parents. “We have phenomenal teachers so we’re looking at kids who are a little behind and how we can support them.
The school is also making use of tutors, reading specialist and other specialists to work with teachers — and provide extra help for students who are struggling with the building block skills they’ll need to succeed.
Nonetheless, school board members worried about the persistently low scores — with so many students not only struggling with basic skills — but not making much progress.
“If we look at the average scores,” said board member Jolynn Schinstock, “how are we ever going to start bringing those up? I see the action plan — but what is it the students are doing or the teachers need to start doing to bring those up? What is it going to take for the students to start scoring a little better?”
Student Achievement Teacher Nicole Ward said she’s meeting almost every day with the math teachers to take a team approach to bringing up the scores. The school is also experimenting with the changes in the “reteach” program — to make sure students who did poorly in a class learn the skills they need before moving on to the next class.
“We’re going to have to change. I think we were trying to fit our square peg into a round hole. We’re talking every day about what we’re teaching, good lesson plans, teaching methods. We’re using small groups a lot more” — using the test data to group kids together based on which skills they’re struggling to master, she said.
A lot of it comes down to creating a school culture that connects students to one another and to their teachers — and celebrating success, said Wilson. The school seeks to instill and reward qualities like integrity, empathy, respect, responsibility and fairness.
“Like this amazing young man who has a friend in class with a disability,” said Wilson. “So he’ll take his friend and say, ‘OK, it’s time to do this.’ He’ll take that responsibility. We’re honoring those things that they do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!