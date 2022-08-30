Only 62% of the students at Julia Randall Elementary School are either proficient in English or making progress — while only 49% are proficient or making progress in math.

The rest are stuck with scores below grade level — and didn’t make much progress between August of 2021 and the end of the school year in May of 2022, according to the latest test scores reported to the school board.

