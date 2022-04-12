K Sushi Bar & Grill recently opened at 512 N. Beeline Highway in Payson in the former Gerardo’s location.
House specials include sushi combo and bento/box for $16.95 each and a $13.95 pho.
The sushi combo feature five pieces of sushi with a California roll and shrimp tempura (tuna, salmon, albacore, shrimp or snapper). The bento/box features a green salad, shrimp and vegetable tempura/gyoza/rice and a choice of beef teriyaki, chicken teriyaki, spicy chicken teriyaki, sesame honey chicken, salmon teriyaki and tofu teriyaki options.
Pho features rice noodles and beef broth served with bean sprouts, onion, cilantro, lime, jalapenos and choice of beef, chicken or shrimp.
You can add miso soup or a salad to any house special for $1.
Eight noodle dishes range in price from $12.95-16.95 and include: yakisoba, yakiudon, seafood noodle soup, tempura udon, house ramen, tonkotsu ramen, miso ramen and fire ramen.
Fourteen dinner entrees range in price from $14.95-24.95 and include: chicken teriyaki, spicy chicken, sesame honey chicken, chicken cutlet, sweet & spicy chicken or shrimp, fish & chips, salmon teriyaki, garlic shrimp, beef teriyaki, galbi, bibimbap, fried rice (beef, chicken, shrimp or tofu), ttukbaegi bulgogi and soondubu.
They feature a roll for all 50 states. The Arizona roll includes spicy crab meat, cucumber with spicy salmon and jalapeno.
Appetizers ranging in price from $4.95-10.95 (most are $6.95 or $8.95) include edamame, spicy garlic edamame, gyoza, shumai, soft shell crab, stuffed avocado, stuffed jalapeno (spicy tuna or crab meat) and tempura (vegetable, shrimp, shrimp and vegetable and calamari).
They offer 11 fresh salads ranging in price from $7.95-21.95 and featuring avocado, cucumber, seaweed, house, tofu, salmon skin, salmon tataki, tuna tataki, poki, chicken and sashimi.
Beverages include Coke products, lemonade, orange soda, raspberry iced tea, sweet iced tea, unsweetened ice tea, Ramune (Japanese soda), orange, apple and cranberry juice and bottled water all for $3.50 and hot or cold green tea for $4.95.
K Sushi Bar & Grill is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday and closed on Mondays.
For more information or to place an order, call 928-363-1939.
