Marking its 10th anniversary this holiday season, the Rim Country’s Kaitie’s Closet program remains a tribute to love — the love of doting grandparents Barbara and the late Jack Gooch for their granddaughter, Kaitie.
The couple lost their granddaughter in October 2009. She was just 13 and had cerebral palsy. They turned grief into giving and donated some of Kaitie’s clothes to eight girls at Payson Elementary School before the 2009 holidays.
They then started a non-profit foundation in Kaitie’s name dedicated to collecting and distributing clothing to children. Initially, the program went to different schools each month to distribute the clothing; later it was anchored at the Rim Country Middle School; and now it has a home at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Pkwy., Payson.
The Kaitie’s Closet program assisted 601 children from 220 families in the Rim Country during 2019, providing both gently used and new clothing. There are a nearly equal number of girls and boys benefiting from the program.
The ongoing success of Kaitie’s Closet is underwritten by the many benefactors who provide gently used children’s clothing and monies that make it possible to purchase new shoes, socks and underwear.
A statistical snapshot of its 10 distributions and year-end totals show more than $6,000 in donations was spent on new clothing in 2019. The three busiest months for family participation were October when 42 families came to the distribution; July, with 37 visiting; and January, which saw 28 families attend.
Volunteers are the backbone of Kaitie’s Closet. This year those unpaid individuals put in 608 hours making sure the non-profit “worked.” Those hours are valued at $14,330 (www.independentSector.org).
The first distribution in 2020 is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Pkwy., Payson. For more information, call Bob Horne, 928-951-2217.
