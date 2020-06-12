So far this year the Kaitie’s Closet program has had three distributions.
Totals for the distributions this year: 51 families representing 145 children; 126 volunteer hours; an undetermined amount of gently used clothing was given out; 126 pairs of new shoes; 156 pairs of new underwear given out; and 200 pairs of new socks distributed.
The next distribution is Wednesday, July 29 and they expect a large turnout as school begins again. Further details will be published closer to the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!