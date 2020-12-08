Kelly Giurbino knew she faced a challenge when she started her career as a Realtor in her early 20s in California in 1985.
“I wondered how anyone would trust someone so young,” she said.
So she needed to prove herself.
“My first step was to buy my own home, and then a second one,” she said. “Back then interest rates were 14+%, but when they dropped to 9% the market exploded.
“I was able to help friends find their first home — and it was early exposure to multiple offers and some very interesting negotiating experiences. I dug in hard and learned quickly that persistence and dedication were two of my strongest traits.”
And 35 years after starting her career on her mother’s birthday, experience is another.
“My geographical expertise expanded,” she said. “My office is my car and my market area extends to the geography I know well — otherwise I set people up with experts in other areas (and states) and refer the business.
“I serve clients in a radius spanning from a few doors away to a few hours away. It is the marketing expertise, negotiations and strategies my clients value when hiring me.”
She moved to Pine a year ago and in June took over for Cliff Potts at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Advantage Realty. The business is at 609 S. Beeline Hwy. in Payson and also has offices in Pine and Happy Jack.
She’s a licensed real estate broker in California and Arizona and also owns a “gorgeous log cabin retreat” in the mountains in California.
“I am a broker there and do bop back and forth as needed for business,” she said. “I have agents there who handle and partner with business, too.”
But Arizona is now her primary business location.
“I followed my heart,” she said of moving to Rim Country.
Giurbino has won awards and recognition as a top sales professional in the country and her company.
She’s the genuine article.
“Clients continually tell me they connect with me because I am transparent and trustworthy — it gives them great comfort while choosing not only the best and most experienced broker for their needs, but in knowing their needs are always first,” she said. “As we work together, accountability is ever present — I go above and beyond to make things happen.”
Giurbino said handing the keys to a new homeowner doesn’t mean she’ll never see them again.
“I measure my success by the repeat and referral business from clients I have served over the decades,” she said. “After the transaction I am still there for my clients, many of which have become very close friends.”
Giurbino, who has a son who lives in Washington, said it was a simple decision to join the Berkshire Hathaway team.
“BHHS is the highest quality brand available to consumers in the real estate industry, backed by none other than Warren Buffett, with brokers and agents who offer the highest quality marketing and services,” she said.
She’s focused on continuing to help clients and the company.
“To serve the community and be the leader in providing not only local real estate services, but also national relocation assistance, to train and share strategies that will make agents more successful, and to grow the company with great energy,” she said of her goals.
For more information, call Giurbino at 714-310-6153, email her at Kelly@rimhomes.com or visit www.EstateSoup.com/about.
