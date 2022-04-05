Mark Scotch donated one of his kidneys after talking to a stranger who needed one in a Louisiana bar.
The conversation opened his eyes to the more than 100,000 people waiting for a new kidney and the need for people to donate.
Now, at 66, the retired diagnostic paper mill equipment salesperson is on a 1,361-mile bicycle journey from San Diego, Calif. to Lubbock, Texas to raise awareness for living kidney donation and post-donation functionality.
It’s the fourth leg of his “Organ Trail.” His three previous bike trips covered approximately 3,200 miles.
He wants to show that even a person in his mid-60s with one kidney can still live a full life while helping save another person’s life.
Scotch rode from Phoenix to Payson on March 30.
It was one of the most challenging legs of his marathon with the dramatic elevation gain.
“This is one of the more challenging ones,” he said. “It’s what, almost 4,000 feet elevation gain from Phoenix to here. Then you count the whoopsie woos, who knows how many feet it is.
“On flatter days, I can usually do about 14 miles per hour,” he said. “But it always seems like I end up (at my destination) about 5 or 6 o’clock no matter what.
“I always take my time. On easier days, I’ll take more breaks and usually spend about the same time on the bike, eight or nine hours, usually for the ride, not on the bike totally. So on an easier day, I’ll kind of conserve my strength for a harder day.
“Today was one of the harder ones because we had a lot of climbing. I ride on the right side of the road. Today was fairly safe because I had a wide shoulder. The only time it got iffy was on that 7% downhill grade. I probably hit close to 50 miles per hour on my mountain bike, not a road bike, and they ribbed it right on the white line on the shoulder and right in the middle of the shoulder. I kind of had to pick a side and couldn’t go as fast as I wanted to because I didn’t want to hit that going 50 on my bike.”
He left Payson on March 31, heading for Heber. He planned to ride to Springerville on April 1 and Pie Town, N.M. on April 2.
Scotch said the most challenging days on the journey just require determination.
“It’s more of a mindset,” he said. ”I think I stopped four times, but I got on the bike real quick because if I sit too long my legs kind of stiffen up a bit. So I’d rather stop quick, get something to eat and drink, talk to my wife a little bit, then take off.”
His wife is with him on the journey. She drives their truck and often arrives in their destination town ahead of him to make sure they get their accommodations for the night or for sightseeing.
“I don’t need her by me,” he said. “We use a thing called Life 360. It’s a tracking software that was designed for parents to keep track of their kids in the car. It’s like a GPS tracker. So, she always knows where I am and can tell if I’m moving or not.”
He’ll try to ride more miles in easier conditions to prepare for the more grueling days like he faced riding up State Route 87.
He departed San Diego, Calif. on March 21 headed to a final destination of Lubbock, Texas, on his fourth leg of his “Organ Trail.” He expects to arrive in Lubbock on about April 11.
“The Organ Trail is all about generating awareness for the need for kidney donors, especially living kidney donors, but it’s also about showing people that even with one kidney, you can still lead a life full of activities, even if those activities are sustained and vigorous,” Scotch said.
Scotch earned the 2021 USA Today Humankind Triumph of the Year Award.
Scotch met former professional horse jockey Hugh Smith, 56, at Cane River Brewing in Smith’s hometown of Natchitoches, La. Scotch learned that during his days as a jockey, Smith suffered frequent injuries. To combat the pain, he took ibuprofen for an extended period. That damaged his kidneys, sending him into severe renal failure in 2019 and requiring him to have daily dialysis. It also put him on the list with nearly 100,000 Americans waiting for a life-saving kidney.
The conversation so moved Scotch that he decided that day that he wanted to give one of his kidneys to Smith, who was a stranger to him just a day earlier.
Although Scotch’s kidney wasn’t a direct match for Smith, he still wanted to donate a kidney to someone who needed one. Through the National Kidney Registry Voucher Program, he became a voucher donor to be matched with a recipient somewhere in the country. Once the kidney donation was complete, Scotch could also name Smith as the person he wanted to benefit, which would give the former jockey higher priority on the National Kidney Registry transplant list.
In September 2020, they matched Scotch with a compatible individual in New York and he successfully donated his kidney. And, in early 2021, Smith received his needed kidney from a donor in California. Smith is recovering well. He’s looking forward to returning to work soon.
“The voucher system let me do everything at my local hospital while Hugh went to his local hospital in Jackson, Miss., and gave Hugh higher priority on the transplant list,” Scotch said.
The Organ Trail symbolically traces both his path to meeting Smith and the journeys of both his kidney to its recipient and the journey of the kidney Smith received. Scotch completed his first Organ Trail segment, cycling 1,500 miles from Madison, Wis. where he donated his kidney to Natchitoches, La., where Smith and he first met.
Scotch also biked 1,600 miles from Martha’s Vineyard, Mass. to his home in Plover, Wis. He plans to bike from Lubbock to New Orleans this coming winter to complete the symbolic journey of the kidney Smith received.
He also competed in a 135-mile bike competition in the 2022 Arrowhead Ultra, designated as one of the world’s more difficult ultra marathons because it’s held in the middle of winter in northern Minnesota. He’d done that event with two kidneys and returned to do it again to show that you can still do it with one kidney.
With 3,000 new patients added monthly to the kidney waiting list, and 13 people dying every day because of a shortage of kidneys, the cyclist-turned-kidney donor plans to continue raising awareness about living kidney donation through The Organ Trail.
For more information about The Organ Trail or about how to donate a kidney, visit www.MarkScotch.com or see The Organ Trail on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!