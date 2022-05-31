The kindergarten classes at Payson Elementary School used to put on an End of the Year Concert.
The last two concerts were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
So teachers were excited to return to the annual show this year.
But it was different.
They previously split into two groups and held separate concerts in the PES cafeteria. But that’s not a large enough room and there isn’t enough parking to hold one big concert featuring all the students. And that’s what they wanted to do this year.
So, on Wednesday, all seven classes featuring 159 students joined together on stage for one concert at the Payson High School Auditorium.
“This year we decided to try it at the high school so we could fit more people to attend because it’s just so tight on our campus when grandparents and aunts and uncles and cousins who are in town for graduations,” said Kirsten McKee, who along with Karen Ormand led the students during the concert.
“We want to make sure that anyone who wants to see them perform can. I think it went really well. I was really happy with the turnout. Knock on wood, it went pretty smooth.”
They opened the eight-song performance following the Pledge of Allegiance with “Grand Old Flag.” They then sang “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” “Pat-A-Cake,” “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “Have You Ever Been a-Fishin’,” and “Peanut Butter,” before closing with “Tomorrow.”
“That was really fun,” Ormand said. “That was our first time experiencing it (at the high school). We got a lot of good feedback. There was plenty of parking and seating. We thought it went really well.”
The students were from the classes of teachers McKee, Ormand, Patti Acosta, Heather Chilson, Tracy Gonzalez, Frances Thus and Deborah Whitney.
“Gosh, I’m so proud of them for the hard work they put into it,” said McKee. “These are 5- and 6-year-olds who get on a stage in front of hundreds of people and sing their sweet little hearts out. I cry every year because I’m just so proud of them.”
Parents and grandparents gathered along the stage to take photos of their children before the show and many took video during the concert.
The students practiced hard for the performance, which lasted a snappy 30 minutes.
“We started practicing the beginning of the month, so I would say we had 10 maybe 12 as a whole group,” Ormand said. “And some teachers would practice in their room, too.”
The MHA sponsored class T-shirts they wore during the performance with “Once a Longhorn, Always a Longhorn” on the front and class photo featuring stick figures each student drew of themselves together with their classmates on the back of each shirt.
“That was very nice of the MHA to donate those shirts,” Ormand said.
