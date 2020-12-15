Two lawsuits have been filed seeking to overturn Proposition 208, which would have provided roughly $1 billion annually for districts statewide – with most of the money earmarked for teachers salary, training and recruitment.
Voters approved the measure in November by a 52 to 48% margin.
The law would create a new top state income tax rate of 8% for individuals making more than $250,000 in reportable income or couples making more than $500,000. The current top rate is 4.5% for people making more than $159,000 or couples making more than $318,000.
The ballot measure stipulated that half of the estimated $1 billion raised annually would go to school districts and charter schools to hire teachers and classroom support staff or to provide raises for those workers. About 25% of the money would provide student support services, 10 % would provide mentoring and retention programs for classroom teachers, 12% would provide career and technical education and other services and 3% would go to the Arizona Teachers Academy Fund to train new teachers.
One lawsuit is backed by the Goldwater Institute and several top Republican Lawmakers.
That suit challenges language in the proposition that lifts the state limit on school spending, maintains only the legislature can impose new taxes and targets a provision that would prevent lawmakers from decreasing other school spending.
A second lawsuit filed by an Arizona business owner and a retired Superior Court Judge maintains the proposition violates the state constitution by bypassing the legislature and limiting lawmaker’s power to spend money.
“The Arizona Constitution was written to prevent the sort of overreach demonstrated by Prop. 208,” said retired Judge John Buttrick. “It fundamentally upends the way Arizonans are taxed and sets a dangerous precedent for the future.”
“Business owners are already suffering greatly because of COID,” said Ann Siner, CEO of My Sister’s Closet. “Prop. 208 will simply cause more businesses and their owners to leave Arizona. I am all for getting more money to schools. But 208 is not the cure. It’s bad medicine that will shrink our economy and hurt school funding in the long run.”
The second lawsuit – supported by Senate President Karen Fann and House Speaker Russell Bowers among others -- maintains voters cannot impose a tax without a two-thirds vote of the legislature. The proposition passed a new law, but didn’t create a constitutional amendment.
The lawsuit argues that the statute couldn’t overturn a previous constitutional amendment that limits the increase in per-student spending, with an adjustment for inflation. Lawmakers have made exceptions to the formula twice and voters in each district have a limited ability to lift the spending limit as well. The lawsuit insists that even if the proposition succeeded in raising the top income tax rate, it couldn’t either direct spending of that money in excess of the limit or prevent lawmakers from shifting other money spent on education.
The proposition grew out of the Red for Ed movement, a statewide protest centered on low state spending on education. The Arizona legislature made the deepest cuts in the nation after the 2008 recession and still has not fully restored funding.
Arizona has among the lowest per-student spending rates in the country, as well as the largest class sizes and teacher salaries well below the national average. Arizona students score in the bottom half of the nation academically and the state has a low high school graduation and college attendance rate.
The state’s now suffering from a serious teacher shortage, with many teachers operating on emergency credentials or teaching outside their field. Many teaching slots aren’t filled at all. The teacher shortage has been compounded by the pandemic and a growing number of teachers are nearing retirement age – without enough young teachers in the pipeline to replace them.
