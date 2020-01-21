In pioneer Arizona, among the best places to experience the performing arts, were in the mining towns. Striking it rich meant having disposable income and miners, like the well heeled of the Gilded Age, wanted to show their sophistication with culture.
From the music during the formation of these communities evolved orchestras, opera and glee clubs, all in hamlets like Tombstone.
Dr. Jay Cravath, with his program, “Honky Tonks, Brothels and Mining Camps: Entertainment in Old Arizona,” shares stories and music of a time when performing live was the only way to enjoy the arts.
The program is free and offered from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Jan. 21 at the Rim Country Museum, 700 S. Green Valley Parkway in Green Valley Park. Refreshments will be served.
Cravath is a writer, composer and scholar in music, Southwest history and indigenous studies. His original music has been included in documentaries and he is a published poet. Cravath is a former music teacher with a Master of Arts degree in the humanities from Arizona State University and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction, also from ASU.
He has published three books on Native American subjects and has been a speaker for Arizona Humanities since 1990.
