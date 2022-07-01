Almost every student in Arizona can now qualify for taxpayer subsidies to attend private schools — or stay home and get home-schooled.
The legislature last week brushed aside previous voter rejection of a law that would have allowed a similar expansion of the state’s private and religious school voucher program.
Lawmakers representing Rim Country all supported the expansion, including Rep. Walt Blackman (R-Show Low), Rep. Brenda Barton (R-Payson) and Senator Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff).
Opponents have once again vowed to gather signatures to overturn the new law before it can take effect. Votes repealed a similar expansion in 2018 by a two-to-one margin.
HB 2853 will likely have relatively limited effect in rural Arizona — where private schools are small and widely scattered.
In Payson, the Payson Christian School operates in the former Frontier Elementary School, which the school district sold during the 2008 recession.
Arizona now has among the lowest per-student public school budget in the country, but the nation’s most generous private school voucher system.
Backers of the expanded voucher system broke a deadlock by also agreeing to add money for public district schools in the state budget. That money, in turn, mostly replaces nearly $1 billion public district schools lost when the courts overturned Proposition 208, which imposed a 3.5% state income tax surcharge on people making more than $250,000 annually.
The key moment came when Rep. Joel John (R-Buckeye) and Rep. Michelle Udall (R-Mesa) agreed to back the voucher expansion in return for boosting public school spending in the budget.
The public school advocacy group Save Our Schools has vowed to again ask voters to reverse the expansion. The Empowerment Scholarship Accounts hand parents 90% of the money the state would normally spend on a student in public school. The parents can use the money for private school tuition, home-schooling or other educational needs.
Backers defeated an effort to require students with vouchers to take the same tests public school students take. Private schools receiving the vouchers don’t even have to provide test results to parents, if they administer tests at all. They also do not have to provide any financial accounting to the state.
Up until now, eligibility was limited to students attending “failing” schools based on test scores, students with special needs neighborhood schools couldn’t meet, foster children and the children of military families. Roughly 12,000 students received vouchers last year at a cost to the state of about $155 million. The new rules throw the program open to all 1.1 million district students.
Backers of the bill argued that the vouchers empower parents by giving them choices. Moreover, the vouchers could make it possible for low and middle-income students to attend private schools. In addition, parents can take care of a separate tax credit program to cover that tuition costs over and above what the vouchers provide.
Critics of the bill said that the vouchers don’t generally cover the full cost of private school tuition, so they’re going mostly to wealthy parents who can afford to pay the difference.
Some studies suggest that most of the private schools operate in higher-income areas — and have more kids from wealthy families and fewer kids from minority families than do the surrounding district schools. Private schools receiving vouchers remain free to reject any student they choose.
Save Our Schools President Beth Lewis called the vouchers a “grift” that would siphon millions of state dollars away from public schools.
“We are deeply disappointed, though not surprised, that the corrupt Arizona legislative majority has universally expanded ESA vouchers — shamelessly defying the will of the 1.5 million voters who rejected Prop. 305 by a 2 to 1 margin. This constitutes the most expansive voucher expansion in the nation, making Arizona once again the laboratory for predatory national privatizers. We cannot continue to add money to our public education funding bucket only to drill holes in the bottom.”
The Goldwater Institute celebrated its passage, calling it a major victory “for families weary of a one-size-fits-all approach to education.”
Sen. Paul Boyer commented, “remember: this is for whatever the parent thinks is best for their kid. And for the life of me, I still can’t fathom why anybody would oppose that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!