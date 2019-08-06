Officials with local nonprofit organizations are hoping a new shopping option offered by an online giant will result in a financial shot in the arm.
Amazon shoppers can now help a local charitable organization of their choice when they make an online purchase.
AmazonSmile is a way for shoppers to support their favorite charitable organization every time they shop, at no cost. When customers shop at smile.amazon.com they’ll find the same products at the same prices as at amazon.com, except Amazon will donate 0.5 percent of the purchase price to the chosen charitable organization. Shoppers can choose from more than 1 million organizations to support.
“I’m looking to spread the word that the Mogollon Sporting Association is available to use on AmazonSmile,” said MSA Vice President Tyson McKee.
“It could be a great tool for the organization to gain resources for nothing other than having the locals utilize the AmazonSmile website and register the MSA as their nonprofit. Then, order as normal. It is the same interface as the regular Amazon; however, one must utilize the AmazonSmile website for the association to get the money.”
McKee said he’s switched and the AmazonSmile site is nearly identical to Amazon’s regular site. Eligible products are marked “Eligible for AmazonSmile donation.”
“AmazonSmile is the same Amazon you know,” says a message on the sign up page. “Same products, same prices, same service.”
Not all items are eligible. Customers may change the charity of their choice at any time.
To start using this service, visit smile.amazon.com.
