mask donation

Lt. Jason Hazelo and Chief Ron Tischer with the Payson Police Department accept masks from Margie Fowler on June 16. Fowler dropped off 85 face masks that she made. Fowler, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a professional costumer (seamstress), made the masks as a service project.

 Nancy Gartner

Last week, the Payson Police Department received a welcome donation from a community member.  

On June 16, Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer and Lt. Jason Hazelo accepted 85 face masks from Margie Fowler. Fowler, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a professional costumer (seamstress), made the masks as a service project. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.