Last week, the Payson Police Department received a welcome donation from a community member.
On June 16, Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer and Lt. Jason Hazelo accepted 85 face masks from Margie Fowler. Fowler, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a professional costumer (seamstress), made the masks as a service project.
