A few months after Rim Runners opened in March 2019, owner Margaret de Hesse and store manager Honey Albrecht began organizing weekly trail runs ranging from three to five miles.
And they’re still at it, holding the Rim Runners Trail Running Series every Wednesday at 5:15 p.m.
They park at the end of Phoenix Street and run on the scenic Cypress Trail and Boulders Loop.
Anyone is welcome to join the group. There is no fee.
“Usually we’ll run about an hour, so anywhere from three to five miles,” Albrecht said.
It is a run and not a hike, but everybody runs at their own pace.
“It’s for all abilities,” Albrecht said. “Nobody gets left behind. We all kind of regroup every mile or so and talk, joke around, look at the scenery, take pictures. The speedy ones, they go do their thing, then they just wait. It’s kind of a social thing.”
She said they’ll likely push the start time back to 5:30 when the weather warms up in the summer.
She said the number of participants varies.
“When the weather gets warmer, we’ll have more,” Albrecht said. “Now, it’s five to seven people. Sometimes it’s two. We’ve had up to 20 people.
“Right now it’s a pretty small group, but we’re trying to get more. People can just show up at 5:15 and run with us.”
She said they’re just trying to take advantage of where we live.
“It’s just so pretty out there,” Albrecht said. “We are lucky. I swear I take the same pictures every time.”
It isn’t a race, just a chance to get out and run with friends.
“There’s no pressure, we’re just out there to have fun,” Albrecht said. “What’s cool about it is some of them meet through this and become running buddies.”
On their Facebook page they wrote, “The ladies of Rim Runners have created a fun Trail Running Series to help you get fit and enjoy living in Rim Country. It’s time to get off the couch and make that New Year’s resolution happen. We have a lot of fun and we get in some great exercise.”
It’s a great opportunity to stay active and either stay in or get in shape.
They hold these group runs every Wednesday, “unless there’s a big storm,” Albrecht said.
Well, there was one on Jan. 25-26 when Payson got 20-plus inches of snow. That forced them to cancel the run for two weeks.
But they resumed on Feb. 10 and plan to be out there every Wednesday they can.
They recommend bringing a flashlight, just in case.
Call the Rim Runners store at 928-238-5022 or visit them at 807 S. Beeline Highway. Space A in Payson for more information.
