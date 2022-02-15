The Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction Committee has coordinated the funding of a $1.32 million fuel reduction project on Hardscrabble Mesa with plans to masticate 1,197 acres.
This project will provide a critical fuel break south and west of the communities of Pine and Strawberry, as well as benefit multiple big game species and the Fossil Creek and Hardscrabble watersheds.
Last year’s Backbone Fire jump-started the efforts to protect Pine and Strawberry. The Backbone started by a lightning strike at the base of Fossil Creek Canyon in June 2021. Most of the fire stayed in Fossil Creek Canyon. It threatened to jump up onto the mesa outside of Strawberry, but stopped at the canyon’s edge.
While at the base of the fire, winds pushed it toward Hardscrabble Canyon, which lies south and east of the base of Fossil Creek Canyon.
Canyons prove an especially tough challenge to firefighters as they serve as funnels for the winds to super charge fires.
The Backbone wildland firefighters kept the fire inside the Fossil Creek Canyon, but Strawberry and Pine evacuated in case the fire jumped canyons. Once in Hardscrabble Canyon, nothing would stop the fire racing up onto Hardscrabble Mesa and burning both towns.
With the urgency of last year’s fire behind their request, the PSFRC “with the help of our supporters’ donations, made a $50,000 financial investment to help finance this project through the Forest Service and other partners,” wrote members in a press release.
Currently, four masticator machines work to grind the densely packed juniper trees and brush on Hardscrabble Mesa to ground level. Once cleaned up, the forest will have enough space between trees to slow the progression of the fire.
This type of thinning work saved the town of Alpine from the Wallow Fire. While the Wallow fire burned in the untreated forest, it spread from treetop to treetop as a crown fire. As soon as the fire hit the treated area, it dropped to the ground and firefighters could get better control.
PSFRC started as a nonprofit in 2004 after researchers declared Pine and Strawberry had the highest threat of destruction by wildfire than anywhere. Both the topography and the state of the forest contributed to that rating.
Local firefighter Mike Brandt started PSFRC while still working as a firefighter for the Pine Strawberry Fire Department.
He figured creating a network of trails surrounding both Pine and Strawberry would offer wildland firefighters access to the woods from anywhere in either community. When not used to fight fires, the trails could host hikers and bikers, bird watchers and picnickers.
Mike, along with his wife Janet, have met up with volunteers at various locations to build new or upgrade existing trails to International Mountain Bicycling Association standards for years. The IMBA standards create trails that survive the cuprous and intense monsoon rains and hard wear and tear trails receive.
The organization now has 150 volunteers who still meet just about every good weather weekend to work on the PSFRC mission to reduce the risk of a catastrophic fire in and around the Rim Country communities of Pine and Strawberry.
Besides individual donors, the organization hosts an annual mountain bike ride in the fall and trail run in the spring to raise money to build and maintain the multi-purpose trails. They also get grants to supplement fundraising efforts.
For more than a decade the Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction Committee has worked to complete the following projects, the Bearfoot Trail and Bridge, Arrowhead Canyon Fuel Break, brush pickup, Camp Lo Mia Wildfire Hazard Grant, a Fuel Break Fund Drive, the Pine Ramada and seeding the fuel break.
Besides working on the Hardscrabble Mesa fuel reduction project this year, the PSFRC is masticating the Cedar Bench and Deadman Mesa areas. PSFRC members will complete a Firewise garden at the Pine Trailhead this year. The group has one more project up their sleeve, the Poco Pino project, but they have not released details yet.
But this Hardscrabble project has put a strain on PSFRC.
“The past couple of years have not been kind to anyone. Non-profits have struggled to raise funds as well,” said PSRFC in its press release. “Even though we were well into the red for our fiscal year, it remains critically important to continue our work of reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfire with projects such as this and the upcoming Poco Pino. (Details on that project coming soon).”
To contact or learn more about the organization, visit their website at psfuelreduction.org or call 602-842-1955.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!