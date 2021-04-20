With nearly 1,500 tons of brush disposed of in a little less than a month, a town-sponsored brush pit showed there is plenty of interest from residents in cleaning up their yards.
In January, Payson received more than 28 inches of snow in a three-day period.
“The storm brought some much needed moisture to our region and it also caused severe damage to trees, as a result of the drought conditions that have plagued our region,” said Town Manager Troy Smith. “The Town of Payson opened a collection site at the Payson Multi-Event Center to assist the community in dealing with tree and shrub debris caused by the storm.”
The brush site was open from Feb. 4 through Feb. 28.
At no cost to the town, Gibson & Son Environmental chipped and hauled away more than 400 tons of material in 14 truckloads to make room for additional drop offs from residents.
Given the response, at the end of the temporary brush pit, the town got quotes from several service providers to remove debris from the event center.
Gibson & Son Environmental was selected, as the lowest quote, to return to the site a second time.
On March 22, crews removed an additional 1,000 tons of material in 33 truckloads. In all, 1,400 tons of brush, tree limbs, and landscape debris were removed.
“While it is unlikely that all of the debris dropped off were storm related, the community has benefited from the removal of potentially hazardous wildfire fuels from the community,” Smith said.
The town’s parks division staffed the site 12.5 hours a day, seven days a week, operating equipment and ensuring a safe environment for all.
“Thank you to all town employees for your dedicated service to the community,” Smith said. “The total cost for the operation, including staff time, equipment, fuel and contract services was about at $19,500.”
The Blattner Brush Pit, located on State Route 260 at milepost 259.7, is open for the season starting April 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturdays only.
For more information, contact Frank Aspeslagh at 928-978-8765.
