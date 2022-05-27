It’s the 14th year for the Payson Farmers Market and founders Lorian and John Roethlein haven’t slowed down. Instead, they’ve added more and better options for shoppers as well as support for their produce providers, some of whom have the same spirit as the Roethleins.
Take Bionic Freddy of ‘Da-Nede’ Farms’ for example.
“He returns with a new hip and a new lease on life,” said Lorian.
Freddy was the very first farmer to step up and accept the Roethleins’ invitation to start the Payson Farmers Market in 2009.
“And he’s been with us ever since!” said Lorian.
Freddy is into his 70s, yet he’s expanded his produce selection to include micro-greens.
“It’s a lot less bending over,” said Lorian.
Like Freddy, the Roethleins continue to innovate to support their vendors.
This year, the Payson Farmers Market received an $18,298 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to upgrade their local farmer vendors equipment and refrigeration, “so it’s fresher longer and gets produce to the market more efficiently,” said Lorian.
But there’s a lot more than produce at the Payson Farmers Market.
The 45 to 50 vendors each week include bakeries, smoked meats, dog chews, coffee, prepared foods like quiche as well as customer favorites from over the years.
“Payson’s own Chef Bradley with the Fairways Restaurant will cook up breakfast and lunch, which customers can enjoy while relaxing in the shade, including his Grandma’s homemade Crème Brule French Toast — Yum!” said Lorian.
The Payson Farmers Market will have a covered shady area with tables and chairs, “to grab breakfast, snack or lunch; sit in the shade, listen to music, people watch and enjoy our community,” said Lorian.
Quality Movers will once again sponsor the stage that will feature local musicians each Saturday.
In addition, “for six of the Saturdays at intermission, Kids Events are scheduled for 10 a.m., also sponsored by local businesses,” said Lorian.
The market will continue its larger format because “customers have told us so many times how much they love it, so we’re continuing the larger floor plan with lots of space to keep your distance, or even get up and dance to the music,” said Lorian.
Here’s a list of some of the new vendors and their offerings for the 2022 season that runs from Saturday, May 27 until Saturday, Sept. 17.
• Brooke & Ann of Payson “Farmer Brooke Organics” has an 800-square-foot hydroponic lettuce farm as well as other veggies they will introduce this year.
• “Erik & Kelly’s Homestead Adventures” from Tonto Basin is also new this year (starting June 4th) with fresh, canned & dried fruit, fresh & pickled eggs, some veggies, goat’s milk soap and homemade candles.
• “Eli’s French Bakery” with tantalizing Fruit Tarts, Napoleons, Eclairs and Macaroons — Eli was the Roethleins “go-to” for treats while in Scottsdale selling Arizona Mushrooms Co. produce during the winter months.
• Randy with “Chews 4 Paws” offers all kinds of chew sticks, ears, twists, dehydrated liver, CBD cookies and dog accessories like dog shoes (for our hot pavement), collars and leashes.
• Marvin with “Gourmet LaDolce” offers Gourmet Smoked Chicken, Beef, Salmon, or Tuna Smoked Meat Dips — sounds great for entertaining or just a treat.
• Andy & Sandy of “Ghost Town Jerky” makes a nice variety of jerky and meat sticks, even one for our vegan friends!
• “Nouveau Quiche” is the richest, creamiest quiche, hot by the piece or a whole pie to take home for a meal during the week.
• Alfonso of “Rock Top Coffee” brings in his beans from the family run and owned coffee plantation in Colombia and roasts his beans right here in Payson for the freshest cup of hot coffee and bagged beans available.
• “Shannon’s Kitchen” brings us premium organic honey granola and nut & seed bars for quick, healthy snacks.
• “Mrs C’s Healthy Living” — certified herbalist Cheryl returns with her oils, teas, and tonics, adding wonderful tasting fermented foods for gut health.
• “Bruzzi Vineyards” is scheduled for three guest appearances. Taste before buying wine by the bottle.
Health Services
• Victoria & Rudy of “Rim County Wellness” offers 10- and 20-minute chair massages. (They will be taking turns with Melissa using the booth space.)
• RN Melissa Breeze of “Grace Filled Healing” offers vitamin, hydration or energy boost injections
