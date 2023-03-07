Town of Payson logo

During its March 8 meeting, the Payson Council will have its work cut out sifting through 17 applications for the empty council seat created when newly elected council member Tina McAllister Smith left the area for family reasons.

The application process was simple, but short: fill out an application to help the council understand why you, as the candidate, would be a good fit for the Payson Town Council.

