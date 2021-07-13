If you have filed your taxes for 2020, and have children, you should start getting 2021 Advance Child Tax Credit payments July 15.
Eligible families can receive advance payments of up to $300 per month for each child under age 6 and up to $250 per month for each child age 6 and above.
The payments begin July 15 and will be sent monthly through Dec. 15 without any further action required.
You can benefit from the credit even if you don’t have earned income or don’t owe any income taxes.
The credit includes children who turn age 17 in 2021.
The tax credit is expanded to include advance payments for 2021 only.
Haven’t filed yet?
File your tax return as soon as possible. For people not required to file a tax return and who didn’t file in 2019 or 2020, visit the special IRS Non-Filer Sign-up Tool for more details and quickly register. You may qualify for the Child Tax Credit and Economic Impact payments.
