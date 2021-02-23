SHOPPING & SERVICES
Best Alternative Health
Back to Basics
Best Assisted Living Facility/Home
Powell Place
Best Long-Term Care Facility
Rim Country Health
Best ATV / Motorcycle
4 Seasons Motorsports
Best Auto Detailing
Payson Chevron/Rim Wash
Best Auto Glass
A 2 Beeline Auto Glass
Best Automotive Parts Store
O’Reilly’s
Best Automotive Repair Shop
Miller Auto Works
Best Bank or Credit Union
Chase Bank
Best Barber Shop
Vega’s Barber Shop
Best Beauty & Nail Salon
From Head to Toe Essentials
Best Car Dealer
Chapman Automotive
Best Car Wash
Payson Chevron/Rim Wash
Best Car Wraps/Tinting etc.
Ironhorse Signs
Best Carpet Cleaning
All Stages Carpet Care
Best Cellphone Store
Payson Wireless
Best Cleaning & Restoration
Sunshine Cleaning & Restoration
Best Home Cleaning/Personal
Cheaper Sweeper
Best Clothing Store
Bealls Outlet
Best Computer Repair Service
SmartSystems, Inc.
Best Department Store
Tractor Supply Co.
Best Dog & Cat Boarding Facility
Furry Friends
Best Electrical Company
Barnett Electric
Best Flooring Company
Dan Good Flooring
Best Florist
Safeway
Best Furniture Store
Roud’s Fine Home Furnishings
Best Gas/Convenience Store
Payson Chevron/Rim Wash
Best Gift Shop (tie)
Payson Candle Factory
Sweet Country Charm Fudge & Gifts
Best Grocery Store
Safeway
Best Gun Store
Rim Country Guns
Best Hardware Store
Paul’s Ace Hardware
Best Health & Fitness Club
Tonto Apache Gym
Best Health Food / Vitamin Store
Back to Basics
Best Heating & Cooling
Cross Heating and Cooling
Best Home Improvement Contractor
Hilltop Construction
Best Home TV / Electronics
Walmart
Best Hospice (tie)
Arizona Care Hospice
Hospice Compassus
Best Hotel / Larger Inn
Majestic Mountain Inn
Best Internet Provider
Hospitality Wireless
Best Jewelry Store
Overman Designs
Best Landscaping & Tree Service
In & Out Landscape Maintenance, Inc.
Best Liquor Store
Beverage Place
Best Locksmith
Rytek Security Locksmith
Best Mattress Store
Mattress Experts & More
Best Meat Retailer
Safeway
Best Medical Lab
Sonora Quest
Best Medical Practice (Dermatology)
Payson Dermatology & MOHS Center
Best Medical Practice (Facility)
Banner Health Care
Best Motel / Cabin / Lodge / B&B
Kohl’s Ranch Lodge
Best Music Store
Quigtone Music
Best Nonprofit Organization
Humane Society of Central Arizona
Best Nursery & Garden Store
Plant Fair
Best Oil Change
Firestone Complete Auto Care
Best Paint Store
Payson Paint & Supply
Best Painter (House & Commercial Real Estate)
Edwards Painting
Best Pest Control Service
Atomic Pest Control
Best Pet & Feed Store
Tractor Supply Co.
Best Pet Groomer
Lacey’s Dog Gone Grooming
Best Pharmacy
Walgreen’s Pharmacy
Best Plumbing Company
Wrangler Plumbing & Pumping
Best Propane Service Company
Alliant Gas / Pinnacle Propane
Best Radio Station
KMOG
Best Roofing Company
Bow Tie Roofing
Best RV Park
Lamplighter RV Resort
Best RV Repair
On the Road Again
Best School
Payson Christian School
Best Security & Surveillance
Aztec Alarms
Best Sporting Goods
Big 5 Sporting Goods
Best Taxi/Transportation Source
Beeline Bus
Best Thrift Store
Humane Society of Central AZ Resale Store
Best Tire Store
Big O Tires
Best Window & Door Store
Lowery’s Windows & Doors
Best Window Washing
Father & Sons Window Cleaning
PEOPLE
Best Accountant
Shelly Hale (Hale Accounting)
Best Attorney
Jared R. Owens
Best Bartender
Alisha, Tonto Rim Bar & Grill
Best Barber
Tito Vega
Best Beautician
Juliedon Petersen
Best Nail Technician
Carrie English
Best Business Person (Female)
Kim Ross
Best Business Person (Male)
Chad Hooper
Best Business Person
Preston Stage
Best Chiropractor
Gabbert Chiropractic
Best Dental Tech
Autumn Kinzer
Best Dentist
Brett Flaherty
Best DJ
DJ Craig
Best Doctor
Amalia Pineres
Best Eye Doctor / Optometrist
Troy Ford (Payson Eye Care)
Best Financial Adviser
Kevin Dick, Kevin Dick IMG
Best Front Desk Customer Service Person
Bessie Watson, Payson Roundup
Best Handyman
Mike Boyle
Best Insurance Agency
Crabdree Insurance, Scott Crabdree
Best Local Music Band
Junction 87
Best Massage Therapist
Debra Hooper
Best Nurse / Nurse Practitioner
Deborah Nichols
Best Phlebotomist
Kimberly Woodyatt
Best Photographer
DJ Craig
Best Plumber
Charlie Hall
Best Quilter
Gina Perkes-Tidwell
Best Radio Personality
Chris Higgins
Best Real Estate Assistant
Suzy Tubbs
Best Real Estate Broker
Kim Ross
Best Realtor
Kim Ross
Best Sales Person
Debi LaBonte, Payson Roundup
Best Town Councilor - Payson
Chris Higgins
Best Town Councilor - Star Valley
Bobby Davis
Best Veterinarian
Lorenzo Gonzales, Rim Country Veterinary Clinic
Best Waitress / Waiter
Shawna Morris, Fargo’s
FOOD & DRINK
Best Asian Food
W & Z Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar
Best Bakery
Bashas’
Best Bar, Tavern, Saloon
Buffalo Bar & Grill
Best Breakfast Restaurant
Crosswinds
Best Catering Company / Business
Italio to Go
Best Chicken
Krispy Krunchy Chicken
Best Cup of Coffee / Tea
Dutch Brothers
Best Deli
Pine Deli
Best Dessert
Danzeisen Dairy
Best Dinner Restaurant
Fargo’s Steak House
Best Donuts
Bashas’
Best Fast Food
Alfonso’s
Best Fine Dining
Fargo’s Steakhouse
Best Fish Fry
Mike’s Fish & Chips
Best Hamburger
Buffalo Bar & Grill
Best Happy Hour
Buffalo Bar & Grill
Best Ice Cream
Danzeisen Dairy
Best Italian & Pizza Restaurant
Old County Inn
Best Lunch Restaurant
Macky’s
Best Margarita
El Rancho
Best Meat Company
Safeway
Best Mexican Restaurant
La Sierra
Best Pizza
Old County Inn
Best Restaurant
Fargo’s Steakhouse
Best Ribs
Diamond Point Shadows
Best Salad
Fargo’s Steakhouse
Best Sandwich
Macky’s
Best Spaghetti & Meatballs
Italio to Go
Best Steak Dinner
Fargo’s Steakhouse
Best Wine
Fargo’s Steakhouse
Best Wings
Buffalo Bar & Grill
BEST OVERALL
Best Athletic Event
Payson Pro Rodeo
Best Business in Payson
All Stages Carpet Care
Best Business in Pine/Strawberry
Old County Inn
Best Business in Star Valley
Plant Fair Nursery
Best Business in Rim Country (Overall)
All Stages Carpet Care
Best Customer Service - Large Business
Mazatzal Hotel & Casino
Best Customer Service - Small Business
All Stages Carpet Care
Best Local Event
Payson Farmers Market
Best Looking Office (tie)
Expedition Church
Payson Premier Dental
