Results from the Roundup's annual reader poll.

Best Alternative Health

Back to Basics

Best Assisted Living Facility/Home

Powell Place

Best Long-Term Care Facility

Rim Country Health

Best ATV / Motorcycle

4 Seasons Motorsports

Best Auto Detailing

Payson Chevron/Rim Wash

Best Auto Glass

A 2 Beeline Auto Glass

Best Automotive Parts Store

O’Reilly’s

Best Automotive Repair Shop

Miller Auto Works

Best Bank or Credit Union

Chase Bank

Best Barber Shop

Vega’s Barber Shop

Best Beauty & Nail Salon

From Head to Toe Essentials

Best Car Dealer

Chapman Automotive

Best Car Wash

Payson Chevron/Rim Wash

Best Car Wraps/Tinting etc.

Ironhorse Signs

Best Carpet Cleaning

All Stages Carpet Care

Best Cellphone Store

Payson Wireless

Best Cleaning & Restoration

Sunshine Cleaning & Restoration

Best Home Cleaning/Personal

Cheaper Sweeper

Best Clothing Store

Bealls Outlet

Best Computer Repair Service

SmartSystems, Inc.

Best Department Store

Tractor Supply Co.

Best Dog & Cat Boarding Facility

Furry Friends

Best Electrical Company

Barnett Electric

Best Flooring Company

Dan Good Flooring

Best Florist

Safeway

Best Furniture Store

Roud’s Fine Home Furnishings

Best Gas/Convenience Store

Payson Chevron/Rim Wash

Best Gift Shop (tie)

Payson Candle Factory

Sweet Country Charm Fudge & Gifts

Best Grocery Store

Safeway

Best Gun Store

Rim Country Guns

Best Hardware Store

Paul’s Ace Hardware

Best Health & Fitness Club

Tonto Apache Gym

Best Health Food / Vitamin Store

Back to Basics

Best Heating & Cooling

Cross Heating and Cooling

Best Home Improvement Contractor

Hilltop Construction

Best Home TV / Electronics

Walmart

Best Hospice (tie)

Arizona Care Hospice

Hospice Compassus

Best Hotel / Larger Inn

Majestic Mountain Inn

Best Internet Provider

Hospitality Wireless

Best Jewelry Store

Overman Designs

Best Landscaping & Tree Service

In & Out Landscape Maintenance, Inc.

Best Liquor Store

Beverage Place

Best Locksmith

Rytek Security Locksmith

Best Mattress Store

Mattress Experts & More

Best Meat Retailer

Safeway

Best Medical Lab

Sonora Quest

Best Medical Practice (Dermatology)

Payson Dermatology & MOHS Center

Best Medical Practice (Facility)

Banner Health Care

Best Motel / Cabin / Lodge / B&B

Kohl’s Ranch Lodge

Best Music Store

Quigtone Music

Best Nonprofit Organization

Humane Society of Central Arizona

Best Nursery & Garden Store

Plant Fair

Best Oil Change

Firestone Complete Auto Care

Best Paint Store

Payson Paint & Supply

Best Painter (House & Commercial Real Estate)

Edwards Painting

Best Pest Control Service

Atomic Pest Control

Best Pet & Feed Store

Tractor Supply Co.

Best Pet Groomer

Lacey’s Dog Gone Grooming

Best Pharmacy

Walgreen’s Pharmacy

Best Plumbing Company

Wrangler Plumbing & Pumping

Best Propane Service Company

Alliant Gas / Pinnacle Propane

Best Radio Station

KMOG

Best Roofing Company

Bow Tie Roofing

Best RV Park

Lamplighter RV Resort

Best RV Repair

On the Road Again

Best School

Payson Christian School

Best Security & Surveillance

Aztec Alarms

Best Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods

Best Taxi/Transportation Source

Beeline Bus

Best Thrift Store

Humane Society of Central AZ Resale Store

Best Tire Store

Big O Tires

Best Window & Door Store

Lowery’s Windows & Doors

Best Window Washing

Father & Sons Window Cleaning

Best Accountant

Shelly Hale (Hale Accounting)

Best Attorney

Jared R. Owens

Best Bartender

Alisha, Tonto Rim Bar & Grill

Best Barber

Tito Vega

Best Beautician

Juliedon Petersen

Best Nail Technician

Carrie English

Best Business Person (Female)

Kim Ross

Best Business Person (Male)

Chad Hooper

Best Business Person

Preston Stage

Best Chiropractor

Gabbert Chiropractic

Best Dental Tech

Autumn Kinzer

Best Dentist

Brett Flaherty

Best DJ

DJ Craig

Best Doctor

Amalia Pineres

Best Eye Doctor / Optometrist

Troy Ford (Payson Eye Care)

Best Financial Adviser

Kevin Dick, Kevin Dick IMG

Best Front Desk Customer Service Person

Bessie Watson, Payson Roundup

Best Handyman

Mike Boyle

Best Insurance Agency

Crabdree Insurance, Scott Crabdree

Best Local Music Band

Junction 87

Best Massage Therapist

Debra Hooper

Best Nurse / Nurse Practitioner

Deborah Nichols

Best Phlebotomist

Kimberly Woodyatt

Best Photographer

DJ Craig

Best Plumber

Charlie Hall

Best Quilter

Gina Perkes-Tidwell

Best Radio Personality

Chris Higgins

Best Real Estate Assistant

Suzy Tubbs

Best Real Estate Broker

Kim Ross

Best Realtor

Kim Ross

Best Sales Person

Debi LaBonte, Payson Roundup

Best Town Councilor - Payson

Chris Higgins

Best Town Councilor - Star Valley

Bobby Davis

Best Veterinarian

Lorenzo Gonzales, Rim Country Veterinary Clinic

Best Waitress / Waiter

Shawna Morris, Fargo’s

Best Asian Food

W & Z Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar

Best Bakery

Bashas’

Best Bar, Tavern, Saloon

Buffalo Bar & Grill

Best Breakfast Restaurant

Crosswinds

Best Catering Company / Business

Italio to Go

Best Chicken

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Best Cup of Coffee / Tea

Dutch Brothers

Best Deli

Pine Deli

Best Dessert

Danzeisen Dairy

Best Dinner Restaurant

Fargo’s Steak House

Best Donuts

Bashas’

Best Fast Food

Alfonso’s

Best Fine Dining

Fargo’s Steakhouse

Best Fish Fry

Mike’s Fish & Chips

Best Hamburger

Buffalo Bar & Grill

Best Happy Hour

Buffalo Bar & Grill

Best Ice Cream

Danzeisen Dairy

Best Italian & Pizza Restaurant

Old County Inn

Best Lunch Restaurant

Macky’s

Best Margarita

El Rancho

Best Meat Company

Safeway

Best Mexican Restaurant

La Sierra

Best Pizza

Old County Inn

Best Restaurant

Fargo’s Steakhouse

Best Ribs

Diamond Point Shadows

Best Salad

Fargo’s Steakhouse

Best Sandwich

Macky’s

Best Spaghetti & Meatballs

Italio to Go

Best Steak Dinner

Fargo’s Steakhouse

Best Wine

Fargo’s Steakhouse

Best Wings

Buffalo Bar & Grill

Best Athletic Event

Payson Pro Rodeo

Best Business in Payson

All Stages Carpet Care

Best Business in Pine/Strawberry

Old County Inn

Best Business in Star Valley

Plant Fair Nursery

Best Business in Rim Country (Overall)

All Stages Carpet Care

Best Customer Service - Large Business

Mazatzal Hotel & Casino

Best Customer Service - Small Business

All Stages Carpet Care

Best Local Event

Payson Farmers Market

Best Looking Office (tie)

Expedition Church

Payson Premier Dental

