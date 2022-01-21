Judging by the amount of trash Rob Hawkins and fellow Forest Service volunteers have picked up already this year, it’s going to be a long, messy one.
“Over a three-week period, we have collected almost 3,700 pounds of trash and taken it to the dump,” he told members of the Payson AZ Community news and chat Facebook page.
He then posted three pictures with trash, a dump site and abandoned campsite in some of the most pristine areas of the Tonto — See Canyon and Crackerjack Road.
“I thought it was just the weekenders who did this ...,” said Joanna Lambert to Hawkins’ post.
“Most of our trash is left by homeless or locals,” responded Hawkins. “Visitors do their share, but not furniture or appliances like we often find.”
Gerard Kaczmarek asked if there were any penalties or fines issued “to these slobs?”
Hawkins explained that if anyone can get the identification information, that is turned over to Forest Service law enforcement officers for follow-up.
Sometimes, illegal dumpers leave an address or other personal information in the trash. Good Samaritans can catch some in the act and report the license number or send a picture taken with a cell phone.
But the trash keeps piling up.
“In past posts, I’ve had people ask how they could help,” wrote Hawkins. “We are seeking 1 or 2 people willing to volunteer to help us clean up sites like this.”
Currently, Hawkins and five other volunteers go out once a week to clean up trash. Two other days of the week, Hawkins and his wife work to clean up all the dispersed campgrounds and trailheads in the area.
Hawkins has volunteered for the Payson Ranger District since moving to Payson five years ago. Even though he summers in Montana, he works for the Forest Service there because he finds it so rewarding.
The Payson Ranger District has a volunteer program currently, but it is not as robust as it once was.
In years past, up to 30 volunteers not only picked up trash, but rebuilt and designed trail signs, improved parking areas and trails as well as served as outreach.
For a few years, the Payson Ranger District ran the Pack It In, Pack It Out program on the summer holidays. Volunteers would man huge dumpsters at the east, north and south ends of Payson the Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day weekends. While some stayed with the dumpsters, others spent the holiday passing out trash bags and flyers about the dumpsters.
The program reduced the amount of trash left behind by visitors by several tons, but ended after too many staff turnovers — as did the volunteer program.
“Front desk and what I do are all the volunteers now,” said Hawkins.
Volunteers sign an agreement and then the Forest Service protects them while working.
“Vehicle and all equipment (are) provided by the USFS,” wrote Hawkins.
His trash collecting group meets on Thursdays at 8 a.m.
“We just finished Granite Dells and have a trailer load,” said Hawkins.
Bob Easton feared his age would keep him from volunteering, but told Hawkins, “If you think I could help, I’d love to help.”
“I’m the youngster in the group at 65,” replied Hawkins, but admitted the group picks up some heavy items.
Contact the Payson Ranger District for more information or to volunteer at 928-474-7900.
