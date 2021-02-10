The Gila County Health Department says they have 400 spaces remaining for a Valentine’s Day (Sunday, Feb. 14) COVID vaccination clinic in Globe.
Eligible residents may book appointments by visiting https://podvaccine.azdhs.gov/.
The county will only take appointments for this clinic through the online portal, said Michael O’Driscoll and Josh Beck of the Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department.
This clinic will administer the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
The groups eligible to seek an appointment are those in groups 1A, 1B and/or residents 65 years and older.
Only Gila County residents qualify for an appointment. Residents from both the north and south part of the county are welcome to take part in this clinic, said Beck.
Beck and O’Driscoll report most of the appointments have been filled for the Feb. 13 clinic, but not for the 14th.
“Maybe it’s because it’s Valentine’s Day,” said Beck.
They wondered if Payson residents might consider coming to Globe for a vaccine a great way to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
“It could be a date. They can go to dinner in Globe after their shot,” said O’Driscoll.
Appointments can be made by utilizing the following link https://podvaccine.azdhs.gov/. Once you are on the ADHS website portal, follow these steps to make an appointment:
• Create a new account or log in if you already are a user
• Once logged in, click on “Book Appointment”
• Complete the qualifying information
• Uncheck the box next to the zip code If you live over 50 miles from Globe
• Click on “Gila County HDMS Clinic” where you can choose a day and time that is available
• For questions regarding the state’s website, call 602-542-1000 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!