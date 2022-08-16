Plans are in the works to build 46 homes south of Home Depot.
The Planning and Zoning Commission recently gave approval for a preliminary plat for Rimwood Pines, 1900 N. Beeline Highway.
The developer would like to place 46 semi-attached homes on the eight acres.
The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, two-car garage homes would start around $400,000, said David Lawhead, with Lawhead Construction, LLC. The homes would be between 1,400 and 1,600 square feet and attached, ranging from duplexes to a maximum of six attached homes.
The existing site is currently undeveloped and bordered by Home Depot to the north, West Corral Drive to the south and Ponderosa Bible Church to the southeast.
So far, residents in the area have given positive feedback on the project and the Planning and Zoning Commission was all for the proposal.
The commission chair said while it is not “really affordable housing,” it is housing.
Another commissioner commented the town desperately needs more housing, and this is an opportunity to improve the mix of housing. They said the site was a good fit for the project.
The proposed subdivision would sit back from the Beeline Highway with two acres in the front that could be for future commercial use.
The site was originally zoned for 30 residential units, but the planners would like to put 46 homes on the site, which pending design review approval, the town has given tentative approval for such use.
The subdivision will have sidewalks with five feet of landscaped separation between the curb and sidewalk. There will be a central park to “maintain a very rich part of this property’s natural beauty,” according to town documents.
In addition, “the eight-acre perimeter is passable by wildlife along historic paths.”
The developer would like to maximize separation from the existing neighborhood to the south by using open space to “improve and enhance a broader neighborhood appearance and value.”
To landscape, they would like to salvage existing plants and replant as many as they can. Each lot will get two native “plant material trees.”
There will be a homeowners association to coordinate property management and grounds maintenance.
To create separation between the homes on the south and the subdivision, there are plans to put either a chain-link fence or a block wall behind the homes on Corral, depending on the homeowner’s preference.
The motion to approve the preliminary plat was approved unanimously.
$400,000 sounds way too high for a 1400 sq ft duplex on a tiny lot. I don't think they will get more than a few buyers unless they lower the price. At this rate we'll never get affordable housing unless it is a triplex or two-story quad with homes/condos that are under 1000 sq ft. Might as well just get an apartment.
