Plans are in the works to build 46 homes south of Home Depot.

The Planning and Zoning Commission recently gave approval for a preliminary plat for Rimwood Pines, 1900 N. Beeline Highway.

MikeW
Mike White

$400,000 sounds way too high for a 1400 sq ft duplex on a tiny lot. I don't think they will get more than a few buyers unless they lower the price. At this rate we'll never get affordable housing unless it is a triplex or two-story quad with homes/condos that are under 1000 sq ft. Might as well just get an apartment.

