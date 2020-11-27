The line of cars snaked around the LDS church parking lot on Nov. 20 as 500 Payson residents took part in a free COVID-19 saliva test blitz administered by Arizona State University.
Unlike other tests which can take a week or more to post results, participants learned their results within 48 hours thanks to the processing procedures in Joshua LaBaer’s lab at the ASU Biodesign Institute.
The testing blitz, designed to test high-need yet underserved areas in the state, was made possible by a partnership with the Arizona Department of Health.
AZDH provided $12.7 million in funding, said Sandra Leander, assistant director of media relations at Arizona State University’s Strategic Marketing & Communications Knowledge Enterprise. The testing blitz started in July and has already had great success.
“They are in all tribal lands ... and just about any county,” said Leander.
As the world waits for a vaccine, testing has evolved as one of the pillars of mitigation for a virus that floats in the breath and doesn’t cause symptoms in the majority who contract it. Quick and accurate testing can identify those who need to isolate so they do not spread the virus.
What makes the ASU saliva test unique, the quick results turnaround.
Leander said that was by design. Early in the race to create a test, labs quickly became overwhelmed with the number of samples they had to process. Processing backlogs delayed results for a week to 10 days.
“If you had not isolated at home, you could get infected by the time you got results,” said Leander.
So LaBaer, who specializes in creating personalized therapies for complicated diseases, converted his research lab into a medical lab after creating the saliva test because it uses robots, said Leander.
The move has allowed his lab to process from 250,000 to 300,000 tests in a week.
“We may be doing more tests than anyone else in the state,” said Leander.
But the saliva test has other advantages, besides the quick turnaround.
According to research, saliva holds more virus. Since the sample does not require a solution to transport, the sample provides a higher concentration of material for the lab to work with, said Leander.
Unlike the swab test, the saliva test does not require a trained technician to gather the sample. The test subject spits into a test tube in the privacy of their own car instead of gagging or sneezing onto the technician as they gather a sample by putting a swab up the nose.
“It’s less invasive for the patient, less labor intensive and the accuracy is equal or greater,” said Leander.
LaBaer’s lab hopes to create more partnerships with local governments and funding entities to bring this quick saliva test to Payson and similar rural communities regularly.
“We recommend essential workers get tested every week,” said Leander.
(2) comments
PS: How much is LaBaer and ASU receiving for their creation? Follow the Money
And the result will be the identification of asymptomatic cases - including those who have fully recovered - while SPIKING the new case count. It almost makes one wonder if that is the real reason for the testing BLITZ. Making this the top story adds to the panic demic justification. The worst situation in Payson was caused by an administrator who forced a staff person who had symptoms and had been declared to have COVID to continue working in a senior care facility.
Common sense and individual risk averse decisions should be the practice.
If the cure (mask) is scientifically determined to be only 70% effective do you really feel that is the answer. No one would board a plane if there was data where 30% of the planes would crash.. CRAZY
