State Route 87 was closed several times Thursday as police say they worked to arrest two suspects wanted on felony warrants.
Officers reportedly stopped a vehicle on State Route 87, near milepost 240, around noon Dec. 31.
A Department of Public Safety spokesperson said the suspects would not comply with officers’ commands, so a SWAT team was requested.
“SR 87, both NB (northbound) and SB (southbound), was closed intermittently while gas was deployed,” according to DPS.
The subjects were later taken into custody without incident.
The Roundup requested additional information about the incident, but had not heard back as of press time.
