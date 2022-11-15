More than 2 million female veterans live in the U.S. today and women make up the fastest growing group in the veteran population.
In 2000, 4% of veterans were women. By 2040 18% will be women. Women veterans serve across all military branches and divisions. They make up 9.4% of the veteran population.
Today we will look at women in the Navy with a local 95-year-old Navy veteran, Frasine, aka Seena Ritchie. Ritchie had the rank of Yeoman (F) first class from 1949 to 1954 and she vividly remembers her time in the Navy.
Ritchie currently lives in Powell Place in a one-bedroom apartment surrounded by paintings she has completed over the years. During her time in the Navy, the only available job for women in the military other that a nurse was secretarial.
“I worked as a secretary for Captain Shultz and Admiral Mullet at Pearl Harbor, Honolulu, Hawaii. I loved it. I was 20 when I went in.”
The first women to serve in the U.S. Navy were nurses, beginning with the “Sacred Twenty” appointed after Congress established the Navy Nurse Corps in May 1908. The first large-scale enlistment of women into the Navy met clerical shortages during World War I, and the second came months before the United States entered World War II.
Ritchie’s was an unusual military family, with one sister who also went into the Navy, another sister into the Air Force and two brothers who were Marines.
“I loved traveling,” she said. After boot camp, I was stationed in Corpus Christi, Texas. Another gal and I had a chance to fly in a freight plane with no seats to Chicago. When we got there in uniform, we went to a diner and were talking with the waitress. She found out I was Greek and Polish. ‘My family is celebrating a Polish wedding. Why don’t you come?’ So, we did and what fun we had.”
Seena said this was just one example of her adventures in the military. She was also stationed in Ft. Lauderdale and Washington, D.C.
The acronym for women serving in the Navy, WAVES stood for Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Service. That national emergency was World War II, following President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s signing of legislation authorizing the WAVES on July 30, 1942.
By then, the ranks of jobs for which women were eligible had expanded to include not only the Yeoman, but also service as parachute riggers, aviation machinist’s mates aviation ordnancemen, control tower operators, and LINK trainer instructors, contributing directly to air operations on flight lines and in hangars at stateside bases and in Hawaii.
When asked about harassment in the military, Ritchie said, “I didn’t have a problem with the men. I wanted this to be a career. Captain Shultz invited me to his home to meet his two daughters, who were 12 and 14 years old because he wanted them to learn about women in the Navy. When the girls saw me in uniform they said, ‘You’re a WAVE!’ So, I told them about my experiences.”
She reminisced about her time in Hawaii. “What fun I had in Hawaii. I liked the food, the people, the culture, the music. I liked everything about Hawaii.”
In 1974, the Navy designated the first woman as an aviator. In 1994, the Navy issued the first orders for women to be assigned aboard a combatant ship. Today, women serve in every rank from seaman to admiral and in every job from naval aviator to deep-sea diver.
Ritchie’s advice to young women. “If you don’t know what to do with yourself, go into the service. You’ll learn about people, and you’ll be a better person.”
