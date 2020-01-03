A recent donation is helping keep the doors open for the Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative warming center.
The initiative provides a hot meal and a warm bed during the winter months for those who are homeless.
The effort to launch the winter warming station took a year, mostly due to the lack of a suitable and safe location, but with the support of local churches, the effort succeeded in partnership with the Mount Cross Lutheran Church.
The warming station has been open since Dec. 16 and continues to see its nightly attendance numbers increase. The center had its highest occupancy Monday night with 17.
The center recently came to the attention of Ray Kinsman, a World War II veteran and former prisoner of war.
“He has a great heart for needs like this and he just wanted to give to our initiative,” said Neal Worthington, chair of the organization. Worthington would not say how much Kinsman had donated, but noted it was “significant.”
Kinsman has a history of giving, both financially and with his time. In 2016, Kinsman donated $200,000, giving $20,000 each to 10 charities and for years, Kinsman organized the Salvation Army bell ringers.
Kinsman’s monetary donation will allow the initiative to purchase immediate needs — whatever they are.
“Our needs for linens and blankets has been filled and we are declining contributions of clothing at this time (but) basic food items and prep equipment are still needed and will be needed ongoing,” said Worthington.
Other consumables, such as laundry cost, socks and underwear are an ongoing need that need funding.
“With (financial donations) we can direct contributions to the purchase of our immediate needs,” he said.
But the most pressing need has nothing to do with money — it’s all about time.
“Our greatest struggle is building our corps of monitor volunteers,” said Worthington.
Kinsman hopes to help there, too.
“He did mention an interest in providing transportation as it is needed (but) we do not yet have that in place,” said Worthington.
Those interested in volunteering can contact volunteer coordinator Lana Bird at 928-238-0483.
Overall, “it is really going well,” said Worthington.
“We began with a soft opening and have ranged from three to 14 clients (each night) since then ... depending on conditions, who is in need, and the level of trust, which is developing,” he said.
Some clients are “repeats, but it is very fluid.” Law enforcement and other agencies have referred clients to the warming center.
To contribute, send checks to P.O. Box 2732, Payson, AZ 85547.
