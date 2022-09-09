Congratulations on having survived the pandemic. Let’s talk about some closely related matters.
One day in August 1937 when I was 5 years old, I found myself standing beside my mother as a doctor talked to her in a place I’d never seen before. I had no idea why we were there, or what he was talking about, but after we got home I remembered some of his words:
“… tonight will be the crisis. If the fever breaks everything will be fine, but if it doesn’t ...”
He no doubt said a lot before that, and added a lot more after it too, but that’s all I remember. Yes, I have never forgotten those words, but it wasn’t until five years ago, when I was reading something about pneumonia, that I put them together with something which happened a few days after that doctor’s comment, and then – 83 years later – I realized what he was saying.
Early one morning a few days after she talked to that doctor, Mom dropped me off at the house of her best friend, Mary Hein. I was there for breakfast, lunch, and most of the day.
That day is filled with happy memories. It was the first time I ever ate a breakfast of cold cereal – Kellogg’s Corn Flakes – which I thought were much better than dull tasting hot cereals I usually ate. On top of that, while happily crunching Corn Flakes I admired a little cobalt blue milk pitcher which had Shirley Temple’s face embossed on it, and – would you believe? – Mrs. Hein gave me that pretty little pitcher, and insisted that I keep it!
Later came a great lunch, part of which was New York style tomato flavored clam chowder, which I’d never had before. After that Bobby Hein and I ran his train set until Mrs. Hein took me over to her piano, where I watched its keys going magically up and down as it played music while a long paper sheet full of tiny rectangular holes went round and round inside it.
Late that afternoon Mom and I walked back to our house, where she took my little cobalt blue Shirley Temple pitcher and put it on display in the kitchen. I still have that little blue pitcher.
Oh, my! How I remember that happy day! However, more importantly regarding what we’re going to talk about today, I now understand the reason for all those unusual goings on. That doctor was talking about Daddy the day I listened to him, and that happy, happy day at Mrs. Hein’s house was the day of Daddy’s funeral. That’s probably why she gave me that little pitcher. She must have felt “... so sorry for the poor little tyke.”
Think about what that doctor told Mom. Think of how many loved ones must have listened to those same words back in the days when all a doctor could do about pneumonia – or about far too many other deadly diseases or conditions – was keep the patient comfortable as his or her body fought to stay alive by raising its temperature to a level that would either kill an infection – or kill the patient.
It’s hard to believe the world could change so much in just my 90 years, but it has. About 10 years ago I ran across a wonderful book written by the wife of a Canadian missionary in which she tells of their life together in India. Some of the words in that book paint a disturbingly real image of the days just before our time, words you just have to hear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!