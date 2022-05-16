While at a funeral Friday, a family got a call no one ever wants to get — their home was on fire.
Now, Pamela Newman is picking up the pieces after two devastating losses in less than a month.
Just before 3:30 p.m. on May 13, Payson and Hellsgate firefighters responded to a fire at a home on West Saddle Lane.
The fire was extending into the attic space so “an aggressive fire attack was initiated” by crews and a second alarm was called bringing in more crews from Pine-Strawberry and Christopher Kohls, according to the Payson Fire Department.
At that time, Newman was putting on a celebration of life for her friend Marie Malek Smith “Mimi Lou” when she got a call from her sister that there was smoke reported near Newman’s home.
“A few minutes later, she called with the horrific screams that my home was on fire,” Newman said.
Firefighters safely rescued four pets, but a bird died from smoke inhalation. No persons were injured.
“I have lost everything. The home and everything inside is a complete loss,” she said. “My dogs and rabbit survived. My poor, poor bird Olivia did not make it. The firefighters were amazing doing everything they can.”
A GoFundMe has been established to help the family.
“Most of you know Pam from her local work in the community with charities, anti-addiction fundraising, helping every year with Toys for Tots, and from hearing her beautiful voice on one of our local hometown favorite radio stations as a DJ,” wrote Kaylene Kendall, who set up the GoFundMe for Newman. “The house is a loss as well as most of her belongings and furniture. Her daughter Jerzy and fiance Scott have lost most of their belongings as well. I’m doing this in hopes the community can come together as she has always come together for the community to help her out in this horrible time.”
Newman, who works with KRIM, said she is grateful for the support.
“My fiance, myself and our children are extremely lucky with the outpouring of messages and prayers from this community as we need them,” she said.
