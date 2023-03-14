December 23, 2008 was a cold, blustery day. The wind was howling out of the north, and snowflakes had started to fly as the sun set on that cold gray day.
The GREAT RECESSION of the early 2000s created enormous pain and suffering. By the depth of the recession, 25% of workers in Payson were unemployed. The stock market had crashed and home foreclosures had reached an all-time high. People struggled to feed their families, and businesses struggled to keep their doors open. At that moment, in a time of great anxiety and hopelessness, Su Connell and Roger Kreimeyer proposed having a Payson Food Drive to help those struggling in our backyard. The idea caught on, and our first Payson Area Food Drive was born.
But three weeks into the drive, we struggled mightily to get donations. Su, the ever-optimistic person she was, had signed up to operate the donation table in front of Safeway. Because it was in the shade on the north side of the building, it was the most challenging place to get volunteers to work on that blustery, snowy day. After several hours, even Su’s cheerful ways had produced no more than a handful of donations. Then at day’s end, as the discouraged volunteers started to take down their stand, one young father and his three young kids exited the store and discouragingly walked past the donation stand. Halfway into the parking lot, he suddenly pivoted and returned to the nearly empty donation pot. He reached into his pocket, pulled out a $10 bill and some change, and handed it to Su. He told her in a cracking voice, with his three shivering kids clinging to his pants leg, “Ma’am, I lost my job last month, and this is the last of my final paycheck, BUT I know there are lots of folks out there far worse off than me. Please help them.” That single act of faith inspired a rallying cry that has echoed through the years.
Now 14 years later, we have collected and distributed over half-million pounds of food and $600,000 to the poor and needy throughout the Payson area. Few singular acts have ever served to unify a community the way this unselfish act by that unemployed father did more than a decade ago. Thanks be to our forever friend SuSu!
