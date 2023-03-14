December 23, 2008 was a cold, blustery day. The wind was howling out of the north, and snowflakes had started to fly as the sun set on that cold gray day.

The GREAT RECESSION of the early 2000s created enormous pain and suffering. By the depth of the recession, 25% of workers in Payson were unemployed. The stock market had crashed and home foreclosures had reached an all-time high. People struggled to feed their families, and businesses struggled to keep their doors open. At that moment, in a time of great anxiety and hopelessness, Su Connell and Roger Kreimeyer proposed having a Payson Food Drive to help those struggling in our backyard. The idea caught on, and our first Payson Area Food Drive was born.

