Vaccines save 2 million lives a year — and that doesn’t even include the COVID-19 vaccines.
So maybe it seems like the COVID-19 vaccines came out of nowhere — some risky, mysteriously, rushed creation.
Humans have been creating better and better vaccines for more than 600 years.
The astonishing success scientists have had protecting the world from COVID-19 represents the crowning triumph of thousands of researchers from hundreds of countries. It took centuries of painstaking experimentation and innovation to bring the mRNA vaccine technology into use.
The technology offers so many options for vaccine response, Pfizer and Moderna are already working on booster shots made to cope with the Omicron variant detected just weeks ago.
The disease experts at the Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department say they revere the pioneers of this lifesaving revolution in public health — as did their professors in school.
In fact, inoculation and epidemiology have banished the ancient scourge of smallpox — which killed an astonishing 300 million people between 1900 and its eradication by vaccine in 1977.
So now vaccines, or other forms of inoculation such as a nose spray, play a vital role in public health.
A bit of public health history
“We all have stories about learning about (John Snow), the founder of disease investigation over and over again in school,” said Josh Beck, lead to Gila County’s response to the pandemic.
John Snow ended a cholera epidemic in London in the mid-1800s after investigating water sources in a Soho neighborhood.
“He suspected that there was an infected pump and took samples from other pumps supplied by an alternative water company to reinforce his discovery,” said Savannah Barajas, a Gila County Health and Emergency Management staff member who works with Beck.
“John Snow’s research and discovery of the cholera outbreak earned him the title of Father of Epidemiology,” she said.
After millions of deaths and centuries of struggle, epidemiology’s study of how infectious and deadly diseases start and spread finally hit paydirt — the use of inoculation and vaccinations to stop disease in its tracks.
Humans have used inoculation for centuries and maybe longer. The first known written reference to inoculation comes from 1400s China.
The Chinese created a version of a smallpox vaccine in the 15th century after they realized that if someone survived smallpox once, they did not get the disease again.
“They used dried up smallpox scabs, ground them up into a powder, and blew the powder into a healthy person’s nose,” said Kayle Lathrop, also part of Beck’s staff.
Later, healers found more effective treatments than shooting the powder of dried-up smallpox scabs into the nose, said Danielle Dewees, also with the county health department.
“The effectiveness is unknown, but they had the right idea; taking a weak version of a virus, introducing it to healthy people, and allowing their immune system to build antibodies,” she said.
Why inoculation?
Some diseases simply devastate the human immune system before it can mount a response. History overflows with tales of death and destruction from pandemics caused by the bubonic plague, smallpox, influenza or measles. Researchers have since discovered these diseases often jump from animals to humans, confusing the human immune system.
Among the most harmful are viruses that spread through the air straight into the lungs, like COVID. These diseases can spread so fast, the immune system struggles to keep up.
Pandemics have wiped out entire populations. In the Americas, disease introduced by Europeans wiped out entire civilizations. But humanity has not seen a true pandemic for a century. During that time, heart disease and cancer rose to the top of the charts as the most common cause of death.
Now, in less than two years, COVID-19 has shot up to the third leading cause of death in the United States and the leading cause of death in Arizona.
The COVID-19 pandemic illustrates the age-long need for humans to use inoculation to give the immune system a jump-start in defeating a subtle and lethal pathogen.
“If there is anything to be taken from the history of vaccines, it’s that despite the opposing opinions in which critics have called them unnatural, vaccinations have been a critical resource for protecting populations and the most vulnerable,” said Veronica Hernandez, another of Beck’s staff members.
Technology changes how inoculation works
Hernandez and her co-workers learned that as technology evolves, so do inoculation routes.
From the Chinese blowing powder up noses, smallpox inoculation evolved to dabbing a needle in an open sore and then piercing the skin of a patient to cause a mild case of smallpox.
“Edward Jenner was the founder of vaccinology when he inoculated children using cowpox pustules in 1796,” said Barajas.
Jenner noticed milkmaids did not catch smallpox because they touched cowpox pustules. They might get a mild case on their hands, but never the disfiguring facial scars smallpox usually left behind.
“His simple observation that milkmaids were immune, not only captured the importance of surveillance in public health, but also immune response and memory cells,” said Barajas. “Before his discovery, the immune system was very foreign. Today we are taught about memory T cells and B cells, and how they are targeted to creating lasting artificial immunity with immunizations.”
By 1977, smallpox — a disease that killed more people in the 20th century than all the wars combined — no longer threatened humanity.
Other diseases, such as rabies, polio, measles, mumps, whooping cough (pertussis) were next to find relief through inoculation, but those vaccines required improved lab equipment and data crunching tools.
“The 19th century brought us Louis Pasteur and Emile Roux, who both proved that inactivated or unattenuated organisms provide protection. In the 20th century, scientists have been able to develop many vaccines with the help of advancing technologies,” said Hernandez.
After the mapping of DNA and RNA, the idea of using an RNA messenger to teach cells in the body to create antibody proteins has provided the world with a safe and highly effective inoculation against COVID-19.
Beck said vaccines are largely responsible for a 95% decrease in vaccine-preventable disease in the last 50 years. Vaccines combine immunology, molecular biology and public health into one package that is more researched than almost any other public health topic, he said.
“Although the general public still deals with vaccine hesitancy, ultimately, there is no ‘debate’ to be had about the profound benefits of vaccines in the public health community,” said Beck. “We know they are safe, and we know they work. More than 20 million lives have been saved through measles vaccination since the year 2000 alone. Up until lately, children were paying the price for today’s complacency. Now with COVID-19 disease transmission, we are seeing the youth share that burden with the 65 and older community.”
COVID vaccine will need boosters
Unfortunately, it appears increasingly likely that the rapid mutation rate of the COVID virus will make it more like the flu than like viruses that cause disease like polio and the measles. The polio vaccine provides lifetime protection and has reduced cases worldwide by 99%. Polio has afflicted humanity for thousands of years and, at its peak in the 1950s, killed or paralyzed 500,000 people annually. Measles — one of most easily spread diseases known — killed some 1 million people per year in 1900. The vaccine prevents most cases and dramatically reduces the risk of death, but vaccination rates must top 95% to prevent fresh clusters. As a result of too-low vaccination rates, the disease still kills 124,000 people annually.
Fortunately, the global focus on the virus that causes COVID has resulted in almost unprecedented progress in vaccine technology in the past two years. As a result, epidemiologists say the breakthrough in the fight against COVID will add a bright chapter to the long, fascinating history of humanity’s development of inoculations.
But perhaps the struggle to convince people to get the COVID vaccine also poses a cautionary tale about the consequences of the struggle of the experts to explain those breakthroughs to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!