The Main Street Merchants Guild focused its December meeting on hope, hearing updates on the Green Valley Parkway expansion and the arch over Main Street.
Jim Muhr, president of the Green Valley Parkway Extension Committee, announced to the guild the federal government’s NEPA study has just about wrapped up. So far, no one has mentioned artifacts or other concerns.
“It is really well planned out,” said Minette Hart, chair of the guild, who understands the parkway is not “just focusing on driving business to Main Street, it’s a safe way out of town.”
Muhr said the added escape route for Payson pleases the Forest Service. The organization has already agreed to give enough land not only for the roadway, but plenty on either side to accommodate horses or hikers.
The tribe supports the road as well. They own land across the way from the event center.
The only setback so far has been the loss of a Department of Agriculture grant. Muhr told the guild the town will dust it off and try again.
“Jim said the timeline with the grant we are looking at two years. That’s fairly quick,” said Hart.
Archway update
Hart has taken on the arch project that could sit at the entrance of Main Street off of Highway 87.
She already has donations in a savings account.
But she still needs a design.
“I have to get clearance from ADOT and information on the cost of building this,” she said before she sits down to draw up plans.
She would prefer fundraising and grants to cover the cost of the arch instead going to the town for help.
She would still like to have a “meeting between the town and business owners so that if they have any questions or concerns we would address it.”
Hart has gathered a group to help her plan before she “presents it to the town and council and general public.”
She has asked locals who have taken part in other Main Street upgrades to join her, such as Andy Romance, who ran an engineering firm and now has rentals on Main Street.
Sue McIntyre will also be in the group as she “headed up the group that got signs on Main Street,” said Hart, who appreciates McIntyre’s expertise on how to work with ADOT.
As a wrap up, the group learned Realtor Deborah Rose moved onto Main Street in December — yet another sign of hope Main Street has a bright future.
