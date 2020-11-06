If Norman Rockwell wanted to paint an American small-town election scene, he would have found plenty of material in Payson on Tuesday.
While voters strolled into the polling places, representatives of the town council candidates sat quietly in the parking lot. It all went peacefully.
No shouting.
No lines.
No candidate signs on the private property.
Everyone seemed intent on avoiding some of the problems that had bubbled up during the primary election — when some voters said they felt intimidated by advocates at some polling places. But a midday tour of polling places on Tuesday offered a different picture in an election that promises to set records for turnout.
Instead of confrontations, the polite representatives offered voting material to anyone interested. The Republicans had a list of suggested candidates, mentioning none of the nonpartisan town council candidates. Council candidate Jolynn Schinstock’s volunteers did not suggest any other candidates.
This year’s presidential election has stirred up fear across the nation, with some stores boarding up their windows for fear of rioting and police have braced for overtime shifts.
Organizations have popped up to protect a voter’s right to vote.
In Payson, Election Protection sent trained observers to “ensure that all voters have an equal opportunity to vote and have that vote count.”
Jacob and Sophie Statnekov, a newly married couple from Phoenix, drove to Payson to observe its polling places. They received training on what they could and could not do.
“We sit outside the 75-foot line. We just check in with people and thank them for voting,” said Sophie.
As observers, they could report any issues with checking the ID, attempts to exclude voters or polling places that close early. Jacob said any polling places that close early could deny a voter their right to vote and that could be grounds for a lawsuit.
“We have lawyers who can answer questions,” said Jacob of the support the organization provides.
The couple had originally signed up as poll workers, but said the long-term workers had already taken up all the spots available. So, the state referred them to the Arizona branch of the Election Protection organization and they signed up and got trained.
When asked what they would change about the voting process, Jacob advocated for ranked voting. Alaska has this option on the ballot for this election. Ranked voting or “instant run-off voting” allows voters to vote for their first, second and third choice candidates. There are numerous ways to count those votes to make the result the most fair, but the overall point of this type of voting is to provide a winner that pleases the most people, regardless of party.
“The two-party system wouldn’t be needed,” said Jacob.
The Statnekovs were not the only 20-somethings voting.
Poll watchers reported families with first-time voters taking selfies outside the polling places.
Other young people came to vote together in groups of two or four.
Early returns indicate more young voters voted by mail than in the past while older voters said they would prefer to vote in person.
Both old and young showed up to vote on Tuesday to peacefully exercise their right to decide who leads the country, state, county and town.
