The Time Out Shelter hosted rocker Alice Cooper on June 6 for a day of golf at The Rim Club with auction winner Larry Heitz.
Heitz bid the most for the honor during Time Out’s first Tee Off For Time Out fundraiser for the shelter in October.
Time Out board member Marilyn Knauss played along with the group that included Hall of Fame LPGA player Betsy King and Jimmy Chase, aka Jimmy the Jeweler.
“It was a great day and we are so thankful at Time Out for all (the donors’) support,” said Knauss.
The shelter hopes to hold its second fundraiser later this year.
“We have secured our title sponsor, the Dalton and Elaine Knauss Foundation, for the second annual tournament that we hope happens this year,” said Marilyn.
