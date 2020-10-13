It was a busy summer for local search and rescue volunteers despite forest closures, a pandemic and unseasonably hot temperatures.
No, those challenges didn’t seem to deter visitors who filled Rim Country trails and recreation sites, possibly eager to escape the Valley heat and get out after quarantining.
“Tonto Rim Search and Rescue dealt with unique challenges this summer with the hot, dry weather, and some perhaps unexpected effects from COVID-19,” said Bill Pitterle, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue (TRSAR) commander.
While the forest closure in July slowed activity for a while, once it was back open, visitors swarmed the area. Combined with high temperatures, there were above normal numbers of heat stress calls.
“And then with COVID-19 closing down many of the normal recreation sites, this seemed to push less experienced hikers into unexpected situations with the heat, some requiring rescue,” he said. “This kept us very busy with missions, including one seven-day period with a mission every single day, another single day with four missions, and almost 20 missions total from the start of August to mid-September.”
In 54 missions so far this year, TRSAR has employed all of their skills. This including the use of search dogs, swiftwater equipment, ropes, dive teams, horses, helicopters and canyoneering gear.
“And somehow in between all of these missions this team continues a strong training regimen to stay sharp in each of these critical skills,” he said. “We are all volunteers and are self-funded. But we have many amazing supporters in this community who help us fund the equipment and training necessary to safely execute some of these highly technical rescues in such remote locations.”
Besides handling northern Gila County search and rescue calls, TRSAR so far this year has helped three other counties, including Coconino, Apache and Maricopa. In those cases, the agencies requested TRSAR bring their dogs to help search for human remains.
In Gila County, the busiest site for TRSAR has been Fossil Creek with nine missions there this year. They helped hikers off the Horton Springs Trail three times and the Pine Trail three times.
Of the calls, 16 were searches, 30 were rescues, five were recoveries, two were drone missions and one dive.
For more information, visit TRSAR.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!