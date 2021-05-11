Code-complying metal A-frame signs.
Tattered, faded signs of various shapes and sizes.
Drive down any business corridor in Payson and you’ll see just about every type and condition of temporary sign.
The Payson Planning and Zoning Commission is in the midst of deciding what to do about all the varieties.
While current code clearly lays out how signs must look and how many each business can have, the commission worries it is too restrictive and doing more harm than good.
In times like these, where many businesses are struggling to survive, the commission agreed it does not want to hamper any business’ chances of success.
Several years ago it was not permissible to have a temporary sign — ever. So that sign directing you down Main Street to Duza’s Kitchen would have been pulled.
Then the town changed the ordinance, allowing for temporary signs, but with certain restrictions.
Most prominently, they must hang from black metal A-frames and be no larger than six square feet. A permit is also required.
A design review board who had studied the issue decided in 2007 this was the cleanest and most attractive option.
Businesses are also allowed to have a banner/flag and a directional sign.
So a business could have an A-frame sign out front as well as a feather flag near the road and a directional sign up to one mile away.
Fast-forward to 2021 and the temporary sign rules are set to sunset later this year.
Doni Wilbanks, planning and development director, said the biggest contention has been the A-frame style as it is nearly impossible to find the frames.
So the town wants to know what the Planning and Zoning Commission wants to do — let the ordinance expire and remove all temporary signs, continue it as is or change it?
At last week’s commission meeting, the board agreed temporary signs should be allowed.
Commissioner Vince Herman said they all want to see the community prosper and businesses play a big part in that prosperity.
Herman said he was against anything that would restrict a business’ ability to thrive, and that includes too closely managing the type of signs they can put up.
He said the current ordinance, which requires the use of A-frames, is too rigid and hamstrings many owners.
Herman suggested loosening up a bit on how the sign is made and its structure, so if businesses don’t want to use an A-frame they don’t have to. But Herman would like to see the frequency with which business owners apply for a temporary sign permit increased to every 90 days or so. This way business owners would help fund the cost of running the program and since they would require owners to come in and show what type of sign they have, it would remove old and tattered signs.
Commission chair Kenneth Woolcock asked how the town is currently handling enforcement.
Wilbanks said they effectively stopped enforcement efforts when the pandemic hit. Now, enforcement is typically complaint driven.
When asked how many complaints the town has gotten, Wilbanks said she can’t remember one for a business sign.
She said there are many signs currently out of code. To address this in the past, the town would send out two letters to the business advising of permit and code requirements, then they would follow up with another letter with an inspection date and finally go out and meet with the business owner. Typically, most business owners are happy to comply, she said.
Sometimes, the town will remove a sign and throw it away.
Commissioner Cindy Kofile said the use of flags is overdone.
“I have mixed feelings about them,” she said. “I understand businesses need these tools.”
Kofile said she would be happy to go out and talk with business owners and get their opinion on the use of temporary signs and bring back their comments to the commission.
The commission agreed that was a good idea.
Wilbanks said staff at the next meeting would come back with code modifications based on what the commission had discussed. This includes a more flexible design style for the frame.
Woolcock suggested they also look to other rural communities and see how they are handling temporary signs. They made no formal decisions.
