A gift of Girl Scout cookies was presented to National Guard troops helping with a recent COVID-19 vaccination event in Payson. The spontaneous gesture was made by Amber Hennessey, the granddaughter of Denise Blanchette after Blanchette received her vaccine.
Amber knew that a friend and her grandmother were teary-eyed with gratitude to receive the shot.
Amber’s brother is in the National Guard in South Carolina and she and her family appreciate all the Guard and others are doing to get the vaccine out.
To get your cookies
Girl Scout cookies will be available for purchase at the Payson Bashas’, 142 E. Hwy. 260 Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 12, 13 and 14; Friday and Saturday, Feb. 19 and 20; and Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26, 27 and 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!