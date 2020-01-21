It was a busy day on the Beeline Highway Saturday with hundreds of demonstrators holding signs and waving to motorists all the way from the Sawmill Theatres complex to McDonald’s.
On the south end of town, demonstrators pushed a pro-life message. Further north, a march was held for women’s rights along with immigrant and environmental rights, reproductive health care and ending domestic violence.
“Women’s rights begin in the womb,” read one sign by a pro-life demonstrator at the March for Life event.
“When women rise, we raise the world!” read a banner held at the front of the Women’s March.
Anita Christy, who helped organize the March for Life event, said they had to make some last-minute changes to their venue when they learned the Women’s March was occurring on the same day.
The New Beginnings Pregnancy Center held the march Jan. 18, which the Payson Town Council had proclaimed Payson March for Life Day.
The Women’s March, meanwhile, was held with marches throughout the country.
March for Life
The March for Life event brought out roughly 300 residents.
Gary Morris said it was the largest turnout of demonstrators on the Beeline he had seen in a decade.
“The crowd went from Chili’s north five blocks to Bonita, and on both sides of the Beeline,” he said.
Before gathering on the Beeline around noon, the March for Life started with a showing of the film, “Unplanned,” at Sawmill. About 200 people attended the movie.
Payson’s March for Life 2020 recognized that all are endowed “by our Creator with certain unalienable rights, and among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness; and further recognizes that, without life, there is no liberty; and without liberty, there is no freedom for the individual pursuit of happiness; and therefore defends human life at all stages,” according to the March for Life proclamation.
“Payson’s March for Life 2020 honors the overwhelming number of courageous and faithful citizens in our community who have demonstrated a loving regard for the unborn and their precious families, and have prevented the deaths of innocent unborn children through their selfless donations of time, talents, and finances.”
New Beginnings organized the event with the help of several churches.
The New Beginnings Pregnancy and Parenting Center is a Christian, pro-life nonprofit organization represented entirely by volunteers.
“We provide unconditional acceptance, assistance, and education to anyone experiencing a planned, or unplanned, pregnancy,” said Christy, the center’s executive director.
“We believe in the sanctity of human life from conception to natural death. We do not provide or refer for abortions of any kind. We also provide parenting and life skills education to anyone who needs this assistance. We are supported entirely by financial and material donations, plus revenue from our thrift shop, the New Beginnings Nook.”
New Beginnings sees on average about 20 clients a week.
For more information, visit https://newbeginningspayson.org/.
Women’s March
This was the second Women’s March held in Payson.
Penny Navis-Schmidt, who helped organize the Women’s March, said about 93 people attend.
“Community response was overwhelmingly positive,” she said.
She noted that many at the event are not against the pro-life movement.
“There are areas where we overlap. I think I speak for all of us in saying we would invite an open, compassionate, fact-based dialogue to find common ground that truly stands for women and children,” she wrote in an email.
Teresa Kelleher agreed that the groups share common ground.
“All people benefit from education, accurate information, and appropriate health care options throughout their lives,” she said. “Women have always wanted the best for their children, and have worked for the health, education and prosperity of their families. Because our role is such an important one, we (girls and women) deserve equal rights under the law.”
Before marching, there were several speakers. Retired Col. Felicia French discussed environmental justice; Joan Spatti talked about women’s rights as human rights; Bettie Julkes addressed ending violence against women; Diane Post, gave an update on the Equal Rights Amendment; Deedra Abboud, spoke on women’s health and Chris Spencer talked about immigrant rights.
“One of the major ways we differ from the pro-life group is that we are inclusive and have many principles that we march for and they were gathering exclusively on one topic,” Navis-Schmidt said.
On the issue of pregnancies, the group was pro-choice.
“Pro-choice means just that — that a woman can choose viable health care, that she has access to reproductive health services throughout her life cycle including: accurate sexuality information, STD AIDS/HIV prevention and treatment, family planning and birth control, preventative medical exams including cancer screening,” she said. “She has the right to choose when and if she has a family. We also stand for maternal health care, paid maternity leave and affordable child care.”
