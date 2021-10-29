Last week I told you about a book called “Tschiffely’s Ride,” a book I first read when I was just 13. It told of a 10,000-mile ride that began in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1925, and ended three long years later in 1928 at Washington, D.C.
However, as great as that book may be — and it is a great read — Tschiffely fails in one way: His introduction mentions that he had the idea of making his ride for several years because he wanted to show what tough little horses the “criollos” are; but he never really explains what prompted him to prove it by attempting such an almost impossible, 10,000-mile-long ride.
Here’s why, beginning with a little history: Buenos Aires was founded in 1535 by Don Pedro de Mendoza, who brought with him 100 purebred Andalusian thoroughbreds, considered in their day to be the best horses in Europe. However, in 1540 when the settlers fled after Buenos Aires was sacked, they abandoned somewhere between one dozen and four dozen of the Andalusians.
Forced by extreme temperature fluctuations of the grassy Pampas, plus the need at times to travel long distances to find food or water, the horses which survived for 40 years before the Spaniards returned to Buenos Aires in 1580 evolved into a new breed, which became famous for its intelligence, its tractability, its willing and sensible attitude toward work of any type, and — mostly — its endurance and its ability to survive under harsh conditions.
However, 300 years later during the 1800s, careless crossbreeding which was starting to adulterate the native criollos angered those people in Argentina who valued the criollos as a separate and superior breed.
In 1918, just 10 years before Tschiffely undertook his historic ride, some Argentine breeders adamantly demanded that a new thoroughbred breed be declared. A new breeder’s association was formed in 1923, with much infighting occurring between Emilio Solanet, who strongly championed the original criollos breed, and Enrique Crotto, who wanted to promote a taller African type cross-breed.
So! Does it come as any surprise to you to find that Tschiffely’s two native criollos, Mancha (Spot) and Gato (Cat), aged 16 and 15, came from the purebred criollos herds of Emilio Solanet? Can you understand why Tschiffely was so strongly motivated to prove that native bred criollos were the best horses for long, hard, demanding rides?
Obviously, Tschiffely agreed with his good friend Emilio Solanet! He went on his ride to prove something for Solanet — something he believed as well!
And prove it he did! He rode, not just 10,000 miles as the full title of his book says, but 13,400 miles according to more modern measurements.
Want to read a great book? Want to read about crossing the snow-capped Andes mountains? Plodding across some of the world’s driest deserts? Struggling through swamps and thick tropical jungles? About vampire bats, buzzing swarms of hungry insects, and other dangerous vermin?
Want to read a book written by a man who knew how to write without using ornate or flamboyant language? A man who knew how to speak in plain English, using such clear and understandable terms that you feel as though you are right there with him? Do you like to read things written in simple, unadorned language?
Go to the library and see if they can order you a copy of “Tschiffely’s Ride.” Or go to your favorite bookseller and see for how little they can get you a softcover edition or a used hardcover edition.
And good reading!
