As a kid, I always looked forward to April, as that was the start of trout season in Pennsylvania. Now, in my retirement in Rim Country, I get the same sense of excitement when October rolls around.
The cooler water temperatures allow for trout stockings to begin in Green Valley Lakes, and it also means that the fish are more active in Rim Country lakes and streams. Besides these local fishing opportunities, the first week in October usually involves a trip to Silver Creek, just outside of Show Low. While that is a two-hour trek from Payson, it is always worth the effort.
Silver Creek is a spring-fed creek that maintains a cool water temperature for trout all year. From April 1 to Sept. 30, Silver Creek is a stream where anglers can keep their trout up to the daily bag limit. During the catch-and-release season from Oct. 1 to March 31, the stream is stocked with big rainbow trout. Anglers must use single point barbless flies or lures. No treble hooks or bait is permitted, and all fish must be quickly released back into the creek.
If you go to Silver Creek, it is unlike most streams that you have probably fished. The creek is mostly a slow moving, deep channel that is fished entirely from the bank. Often that means that the water will be a few feet below you, so a long-handled net is an important piece of fishing equipment to bring along. The other impediment is heavy reed growth along the stream edges in many places.
I am particularly interested in getting up to Silver Creek this year. The Payson Flycasters Club/Gila Trout Chapter of Trout Unlimited and the White Mountain Fly Fishing Club have spent time in June and again in late September working with the Silver Creek Hatchery staff to cut back reeds and open up stretches of the creek for anglers. There are parts of the creek that are easily fishable now that I could never fish due to the heavy reed growth.
For those of you that fish Silver Creek regularly, flash floods from monsoon storms this summer and last summer overflowed the banks of Silver Creek all the way to the sign at the edge of the parking lot. The small dams used in the creek to maintain pools were blown out, and the reed growth exploded.
The Silver Creek Hatchery staff adds creek maintenance to their heavy task load to help anglers who enjoy fishing Silver Creek, so it was a pleasure for our two clubs to help them out, and really improve the fishing opportunities for anglers.
Most folks that fish Silver Creek during the catch-and-release season fish with a fly rod, and many of those fishers use a two-fly rig under an indicator. Sometimes stripping a woolly bugger or tossing a small dry fly will work well. There have been days on Silver Creek that it didn’t seem to matter what fly I had on; they all worked.
Then there have been days that I have changed flies close to 20 times. On one of those occasions, a father and son were bringing in trout after trout across the creek from me, while I remained fishless. They took pity on me and told me to try a white San Juan worm or a white chamois worm. I immediately started catching trout.
Silver Creek is a perfect example of why I love fly fishing. The community of fly fishers is very welcoming, and folks are quite willing to share information on the flies that are working for them. In fact, it is pretty common for fly fishers to give you a fly out of their fly box if you don’t have the pattern that is working.
There are a few things to keep in mind if you haven’t fished Silver Creek before. I would suggest avoiding the weekend. Midweek fishing provides greater access to the creek. You do not have to walk far from the parking lot to catch fish. The hole right upstream from the footbridge about 100 yards from the parking lot is one of my favorite spots. In the past, the biggest fish were stocked way upstream in the deepest pools. Due to the impact of the flash floods, that upper section is not being stocked this year, so the area from the footbridge upstream to the upper meadow, which might be a stretch of 3/4 mile, is where I would suggest you fish.
While you will fish from the bank, it can get slippery especially in the winter, so muck boots and maybe even a walking stick may be useful. Because you need to be sure to be able to release your trout unharmed as quickly as possible, that requires some preplanning. You should avoid casting to areas where a big fish might get hung up on the reeds.
I like to know where I plan to land any fish, ideally with easier access to the water, so I can make a quick release without having to bring the fish out of the water. If the trout needs a bit of extra time to recover, the long-handled net helps you maintain control of the trout while you revive it.
I plan to get up to Silver Creek several times during the catch-and-release season. It is a fun place to catch large trout.
