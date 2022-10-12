As a kid, I always looked forward to April, as that was the start of trout season in Pennsylvania. Now, in my retirement in Rim Country, I get the same sense of excitement when October rolls around.

The cooler water temperatures allow for trout stockings to begin in Green Valley Lakes, and it also means that the fish are more active in Rim Country lakes and streams. Besides these local fishing opportunities, the first week in October usually involves a trip to Silver Creek, just outside of Show Low. While that is a two-hour trek from Payson, it is always worth the effort.

