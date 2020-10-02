Payson now has a state-of-the-art, high-tech telemedicine clinic, with last week’s ribbon cutting for The University of Arizona College of Medicine – PHX Rural Health Clinic in Payson
The clinic will train medical students and also offer treatment for everyone regardless of medical insurance status, taking advantage of the latest technology to run tests, talk to specialists and manage the care of complex medical issues. The clinic’s Sept. 25 ribbon cutting drew a range of community leaders, thanks to a partnership between the University of Arizona, the Ponderosa Family Care Clinic and the MHA Foundation.
Just off Main Street near Banner Payson Medical Center, the clinic will play a key role in training doctors in the special demands of rural medicine, a track mandated by the Arizona Legislature. During the mid-1990s the Legislature responded to a growing shortage of rural doctors by authorizing training in rural medicine.
Problem is, there are no medical schools in rural Arizona.
Until now.
UofA partnered with Ponderosa Family Care and the MHA Foundation to develop this whole new type of medical school experience. The group wrote a new curriculum designed to ensure doctors can thrive in a rural setting.
A rural doctor’s experience differs greatly from an urban doctor’s, said Dr. Alan Michels of the Ponderosa Family Care practice.
Rural doctors create a relationship both with the patient and the community.
“My wife and I chose this rural lifestyle,” said Michels, who savors the pleasures of living in a small community — even when running into patients at the grocery store.
Michels stressed the rural medical curriculum focuses on encouraging the students to take part in community events so they understand their patients better. Already the four UofA students, plus a student from Flagstaff, have met with residents and leaders of Payson to better understand what the community needs from its health care providers. The students even participated in the Tonto Basin evacuations during the Bush Fire.
To create the curriculum, Michels and his partner, Dr. Judith Hunt, joined with Dr. Jonathan Cartsonis, director of the UofA medical school’s Rural Health Professions Program and the MHA Foundation. The group went through the complex accreditation process, then finalized the construction of the Main Street clinic to bring the program to Payson.
The first group of students arrived in March and immediately helped operate with the COVID-19 testing blitz for Rim Country residents.
The students work hand in hand with Ponderosa Family Care’s staff. Michels and Hunt, along with nurse practitioners Lynne Vigil, Emily Blaugh and Morgan Fiaccato and physician assistant Michael DeMack will work with the students.
Michels said students will rotate through integrative medicine, pediatrics, family medicine, OBGYN, emergency medicine and surgery.
Telemedicine plays a vital role in the curriculum. The new clinic has large touch screens in each examination or procedure room. Through technology, the students and staff can confer with experts to address complex medical issues that now require a drive to Phoenix.
Michels said telemedicine allows everyone to expand their knowledge, even him.
He recalled one long-term patient who suddenly started having problems that made no sense. Michels consulted with a specialist through telemedicine, who suggested a test Michels had not considered. It solved the patient’s trouble.
Putting the patient first lies at the heart of the new rural curriculum.
Each student will have a cohort of patients they follow through appointments, tests and even surgery to ensure the patient has ample support.
“It builds a relationship,” said Michels.
The clinic allows patients to get many tests done on site. Results of X-rays and tests display on the touch screens in each exam room so providers can explain the results.
This UofA clinic will take any patient, with or without insurance, said Michels.
“We have competitive cash rates,” he said.
For more information on how to sign up as a patient, please call Ponderosa Family Care at 928-468-8603.
