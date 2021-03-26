As the baby boomers retire in larger numbers their need for financial security increases, while younger generations could start thinking about their future now.
But add in the uncertainty of the pandemic and plans for future financial security seem beyond possible.
To help, the Arizona Corporation Commission has partnered with the PBS Books, Detroit Public Television and the Investor Protection Trust to bring a series of online seminars designed to provide training and tools to educate savers and investors of all ages in life.
The series, “Boomers to Zoomers: Building a Secure Path to Retirement,” is a production of When I’m 65 and funded by a grant from IPT.
The first episode, “The COVID Effect,” will livestream on the ACC’s Facebook page facebook.com/corpcommaz on Friday, March 26 at 11 a.m. After the live event, “The COVID Effect” will be available on the Corporation Commission’s website, www.azcc.gov/azinvestor and on WI65.org.
The pandemic has already altered the country’s population, according to data reported on USAFacts.org. The death rate was the highest since 1943, at 10.3 deaths per thousand people.
More young adults have moved home, while the number of people in each family has decreased.
Changing demographics affect the workforce, housing and economy.
This first installment will have experts on financial well-being during COVID, financial recovery after COVID and preparing for future challenges. There will be three Topic Segments: 1) Unscrambling the Stimulus — Strategies to Keep You from Scratching, 2) Rack ’Em Up — Roadmap Toward Recovery and 3) Creating a Cushion — Takeaways from Troubled Times.
The ACC’s Securities Division promotes investor education, as well as license and registration, oversight of securities, companies, salespeople and investment advisers.
For more information, call 602-542-3026.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!